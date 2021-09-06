Stay local with Kerry College

Do you want to stay local this year? Then look no further than Kerry College. Kerry College is the Republic of Ireland’s FIRST integrated College of Further Education and Training with campus locations in: Clash Road, Denny Street, Monavalley, Cappanalea and Listowel.

Kerry College offers courses for PROGRESSION, courses for EMPLOYMENT and APPRENTICESHIPS.

We are now recruiting for our 2021/2022 academic year, but hurry up as there are limited spaces available on all our courses.

In our Kerry College Listowel campus, which is located a short walk on Upper Church Street, we offer a broad range of full-time courses, ranging from Business with Marketing/ Administration, Medical Administration, Early Childhood Education, Animal Care, Hairdressing to Photography! Did you know that some of our courses can be used as a stepping stone to 3rd level courses, for example our Animal Care course is a great stepping stone into Veterinary Nursing?

Kerry College Listowel campus is proud to introduce two new courses for the coming year. We are now running a QQI Level 3 course in General Learning and a QQI Level 4 course in Information and Communications Technology.

These pathway courses will enable you to progress to Level 5 and also employment.

Kerry College is more accessible than ever! No matter what your starting point is, you will find your future with us.

With no tuition fees and over 180 courses to choose from in our five campus locations – you really need look no further as there is something for everyone.

Limited spaces available so hurry up and apply today. Begin your journey with us!

For all course specifics and full enrolment details visit kerrycollege.ie or for more information, call our Admissions Office at 066 71 49696 or email info@kerrycollege.ie.