Search

05/09/2021

Limerick Property Watch: The view from the ‘Mountain’ top is amazing

Limerick Property Watch: The view from the ‘Mountain’ top is amazing

Mountain View in Grange is located on an amazing 3 acres of land

Reporter:

Leader reporter

ANYBODY looking to acquire a quality home extending to 5,600 square feett located just 10 minutes from the city should contact Joe Wheeler of Wheeler Auctioneers.

This most impressive property sits on a three acre site of mature lawns and paddocks.

This B3 energy rated house has been constructed to the highest standards and includes five en-suite bedrooms on the first floor with generous free flowing living space on the ground floor.

Outside there is a stable block with an apartment overhead, double car-port, garage, gravel driveway and three stud railed paddocks.

Set on a private and secluded site this is a quality property and is well worthy of inspection.

Call Joe Wheeler on 0868584409 to arrange a viewing.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Mountain View, Rochestown, Grange
Description: Five bedroom, seven bath detached home
Price: Price on Application
Seller: Joe Wheeler
Contact: 061 383403

*Sponsored content

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media