Limerick Property Watch: The view from the ‘Mountain’ top is amazing

Mountain View in Grange is located on an amazing 3 acres of land
ANYBODY looking to acquire a quality home extending to 5,600 square feett located just 10 minutes from the city should contact Joe Wheeler of Wheeler Auctioneers.
This most impressive property sits on a three acre site of mature lawns and paddocks.
This B3 energy rated house has been constructed to the highest standards and includes five en-suite bedrooms on the first floor with generous free flowing living space on the ground floor.
Outside there is a stable block with an apartment overhead, double car-port, garage, gravel driveway and three stud railed paddocks.
Set on a private and secluded site this is a quality property and is well worthy of inspection.
Call Joe Wheeler on 0868584409 to arrange a viewing.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Mountain View, Rochestown, Grange
Description: Five bedroom, seven bath detached home
Price: Price on Application
Seller: Joe Wheeler
Contact: 061 383403
*Sponsored content
