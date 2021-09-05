Exciting range of autumn courses on offer at ETB's Cappamore Campus

THE College of Further Education and Training, Cappamore Campus has just announced details of its enhanced course offering this autumn.

This announcement is in line with Government strategy to boost upskilling and reskilling opportunities for those affected by the pandemic and is also responding to the growing needs of the community in East Limerick.

The college, one of a network of four Further Education and Training campuses operated by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board in East Limerick, boasts a great location with free parking and a flexible course structure.

It offers a wide range of relevant and innovative Further Education and Training courses for learners, the local community, businesses, and enterprise. This includes non-accredited to QQI Level 1 to 6 Major Awards, as well as City & Guilds.

This year’s Autumn schedule includes: Cooking, Digital Skills, Art/Craft/Design, Well-being, Beauty, Family Learning and Healthcare/Childcare and Office Administration and Sports, and Blacksmithing. The timetable also offers plenty of flexibility with learners able to choose from morning, afternoon and evening courses.

Courses are delivered in a welcoming environment by a highly qualified and enthusiastic team of tutors who each have a real passion for their speciality. Under their guidance learners are given the chance to develop skills for work or fun, alongside like-minded learners with similar interests.

Artist and blacksmith Eric O’Neill, a City & Guilds tutor, is a perfect example of this as he has brought the ancient craft of blacksmithing to East Limerick. Learners embarking on this unique course will learn how to use forge hearths and specialist blacksmith tools, and forge metal under Eric’s expert guidance

All of the team at the campus are ready to help you choose the right option for you and your lifestyle, taking into consideration any work and family commitments.

Supports on-site include educational guidance and a self-access Learning Hub, designed to help you with your own individual Further Education and Training journey. Other learning supports available include device loans, one-to-one support and assistive technology.

So, if you’re looking to explore and develop skills that will open doors for you, or expand your knowledge for your own enjoyment, you can find more details on the Autumn schedule at Cappamore Campus on learningandskills.ie/cappamore.

Alternatively, speak with one of the team by phoning (061) 381 272 or emailing applycappamore@lcetb.ie.