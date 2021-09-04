Make a fresh start this autumn! Take a certified, flexible course in Kilmallock

THE College of Further Education and Training, Kilmallock Town Campus is preparing for a busy autumn ahead, offering the perfect entry route if you wish to return to learning, are seeking an access route to Higher Education, or to upgrade your work skills for progression.

The college, one of a network of four Further Education and Training campuses operated by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board in East Limerick, is situated on the Railway Road in Kilmallock and offers a wide range of flexible courses.

From non-accredited to QQI Level 5 and 6 Major Awards, courses at the college provide pathways to employment, progression to further study, social opportunities, and so much more.

Full-time and part-time accredited courses on offer this Autumn include Office Administration with Multimedia, Healthcare, Web Design and Digital Marketing, Tourism with Business, and Early Childhood Care and Education. Part-time non-accredited course options include Introduction to Computers, Health and Wellbeing, Gardening, Drama, Digital and Social Media, Cookery and Nutrition, and Personal Development.

These fully-funded courses take place at the campus and at various community partner locations in East Limerick.

Several invaluable supports are also offered at the college such as educational guidance, supported work placements and a self-access Learning Hub. Extensive supports are made available to learners, which can include device loans, one-to-one support and assistive technology.

For further information on any of the courses on offer, go to learningandskills.ie/kilmallock-town, speak with one of the team on 063 20246, or email fetkilmallock@lcetb.ie.