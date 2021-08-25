Women in Sport: Limerick Sports Partnership looking to get people active

ARE you currently meeting the recommended guidelines and getting 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity five days a week?

Participation in sport and physical activity helps to improve physical and mental health, protect against a range of diseases and contribute to an improved mood, energy and sleep.

It increases your overall quality of life. Sport Ireland’s vision for women in sport is one where women have an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential, while enjoying a lifelong involvement in sport.

In line with Sport Ireland and the National Sports Policy 2018-2020, the aim of Limerick Sports Partnership (LSP) is “Getting Limerick Active” together with increasing participation in sport.

LSP are committed to getting women more active through providing opportunities for active participation, assisting more females to get involved in coaching and officiating, providing visibility around females in sport and providing training around leadership and governance.

Taking two and a half hours out of your week to exercise is 4.2% of your weekly time. Surely your health is worth this time?! LSP offer a range of programmes suitable for all females from children, to post partum mothers and right up to older adults. Programmes include:

* Women on Wheels

* Couch to 5km

* Learn to Love Fitness

* Buggy Buddies

* Women on the move

* Try a Tri

* Park Life

* Inclusion programmes and many more.

LSP are always exploring new ways to get more people more active and work with many different partners and service providers to get thousands of women active each year. Visit our website at www.limericksports.ie for more information.

If you have a group in your community that you would like to get more active, please contact Eadaoin at eloughman@limericksports.ie or call 061 333600.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with what is going on. Getting started is the hardest. Remember, you will never regret becoming more active.

Inclusion

At Limerick Sports Partnership we provide equal opportunities for all. Last week we finished our summer inclusion camp. We ensure individuals with disabilities and additional needs have access to physical activity programmes.

These programmes are developed in partnership with disability organisations, community groups, schools, residential services, and individuals with disabilities.

As well as this, the organisation of events and taster sessions, linking with volunteer networks to assist people with additional needs to become active and the facilitation and development of training and education programmes for coaches and teachers around the county to enable them to provide and encourage physical activity within their local communities.

To find out more information on the inclusion physical activity programmes offered by the LSP check out www.limericksports.ie