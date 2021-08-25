Search our Archive

25/08/2021

'We've great women in sport' - Councillor Elena Secas

'We've great women in sport' - Councillor Elena Secas

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council member Elena Secas says women in sport means 'dedication, inspiration and opportunity for girls and women across all communities'.

Elena believes there are great women competing in sport who are role models, showing how sport can make people healthier and happier.

Elena is a Councillor with Limerick City and County Council since 2014 representing the Limerick City East electoral area.

She contested the Local Election in 2009, in 2014 and again in 2019. She is also working as a Senior Customer Service Representative.

Elena was born and raised in Moldova and moved to Ireland in 2001. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Romanian and English Philology from "Stefan Cel Mare'' University of Suceava în Romania and her MA in Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies with First Class Honours from the University of Limerick.

Elena’s top priority is to represent the people of her electoral area and to deliver at local level for the whole community.

Elena says: “Women in sports for me means dedication, inspiration and opportunity for girls and women across all our communities.”

“I think of sports as a source of joy and fulfilment, as determination and passion and I believe that we have great women in sport, role models, showing how sport can make people healthier and happier, how it can change lives and how important it is for sport to be more inclusive and more accessible to all, especially to girls and women.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media