'We've great women in sport' - Councillor Elena Secas

LIMERICK City and County Council member Elena Secas says women in sport means 'dedication, inspiration and opportunity for girls and women across all communities'.

Elena believes there are great women competing in sport who are role models, showing how sport can make people healthier and happier.

Elena is a Councillor with Limerick City and County Council since 2014 representing the Limerick City East electoral area.

She contested the Local Election in 2009, in 2014 and again in 2019. She is also working as a Senior Customer Service Representative.

Elena was born and raised in Moldova and moved to Ireland in 2001. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Romanian and English Philology from "Stefan Cel Mare'' University of Suceava în Romania and her MA in Comparative Literature and Cultural Studies with First Class Honours from the University of Limerick.

Elena’s top priority is to represent the people of her electoral area and to deliver at local level for the whole community.

Elena says: “Women in sports for me means dedication, inspiration and opportunity for girls and women across all our communities.”

“I think of sports as a source of joy and fulfilment, as determination and passion and I believe that we have great women in sport, role models, showing how sport can make people healthier and happier, how it can change lives and how important it is for sport to be more inclusive and more accessible to all, especially to girls and women.”