Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Urban Barbell - Made in Limerick - Making people stronger for life

Urban Barbell - Made in Limerick - Making people stronger for life

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AT Urban Barbell, our coaches are dedicated to helping you achieve your goals. We specialise in strength training for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Whether you are learning to lift, or a part of our Urban Barbell powerlifting team, we pride ourselves on our inclusive community and how every single member makes an important contribution to our fantastic training atmosphere.

Our ever-expanding community of strong females who love to lift is a central part of Urban Barbell.

We aim to stamp out the stigmas surrounding female weightlifting and teach strength training as an effective and enjoyable way to achieve your fitness goals.

We want to help you feel confident and believe in your abilities!

The strong ladies on the Urban Powerlifting team are constantly smashing their goals and blazing trails for Women in Sport!

Our ladies compete nationally and internationally in powerlifting competitions, and this year we have two amazing women, Marie Hickey and Jayne Jones who will represent Ireland at the IPF World Powerlifting Championships 2021 in Sweden. Best of luck ladies, no doubt that both will do us and our country proud!

Are you interested in joining our community, and becoming a stronger, more confident you?

Contact us today - 083 431 7187 - Follow us on Instagram @urban.barbell - Like us on Facebook @urbanbarbell

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media