Urban Barbell - Made in Limerick - Making people stronger for life

AT Urban Barbell, our coaches are dedicated to helping you achieve your goals. We specialise in strength training for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Whether you are learning to lift, or a part of our Urban Barbell powerlifting team, we pride ourselves on our inclusive community and how every single member makes an important contribution to our fantastic training atmosphere.

Our ever-expanding community of strong females who love to lift is a central part of Urban Barbell.

We aim to stamp out the stigmas surrounding female weightlifting and teach strength training as an effective and enjoyable way to achieve your fitness goals.

We want to help you feel confident and believe in your abilities!

The strong ladies on the Urban Powerlifting team are constantly smashing their goals and blazing trails for Women in Sport!

Our ladies compete nationally and internationally in powerlifting competitions, and this year we have two amazing women, Marie Hickey and Jayne Jones who will represent Ireland at the IPF World Powerlifting Championships 2021 in Sweden. Best of luck ladies, no doubt that both will do us and our country proud!

Are you interested in joining our community, and becoming a stronger, more confident you?

