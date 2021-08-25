Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Women in Sport: Pursue your passion and train to become fitness professional

The National Council for Exercise and Fitness (NCEF) is the largest and longest established provider of education and training for Exercise & Health Fitness Professionals in Ireland for 35 years.

Our full-time Higher Certificate in Exercise & Health Fitness (HCEHF) & the part-time Certificate (CEHF) are the ONLY University accredited Fitness Instructor qualifications available in Ireland with the NCEF and the University of Limerick. When you decide to invest in your future, train with the best to become the best.

1-Year Option: Our CEHF course qualifies you as Gym Instructor/Personal Trainer and is placed at Level 6 NFQ. Learn the skills to teach group fitness classes, circuit training, body conditioning, studio fitness, strength training and have the skills to conduct fitness testing, one-to-one training and design exercise programmes. First Aid Response is part of the CEHF qualification.

2-Year Option: The HCEHF will qualify you as a Specialist Fitness Instructor. Year 1 is the completion of the CEHF modules. In Year 2, choose from a suite of specialisms; Advanced Personal Training, Strength & Conditioning for Athletes & Teams, Pilates & Corrective Exercise, Children’s Fitness, Active Ageing, Wellness Coaching & more.

Graduates may progress to a Diploma (Level 7) and BSc in Exercise & Health Fitness (Level 8).

Non-CAO application. Applicants should hold the Leaving Cert with min. O6 in 5 Ordinary Level subjects (including Maths, Irish or another language & English) OR an equivalent or higher qualification. Other levels of education will also be considered.

We are accepting applications now for a September start. Apply online www.ncef.ie or email ncef@ul.ie for more information.

