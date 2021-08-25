Women in sport: Limerick Councillor Elisa O'Donovan is supporting women in sport

Supporting women in sport is very important to myself, Elisa O'Donovan, as the only women Councillor in Limerick City West.
We are lucky to have fantastic sportswomen in Limerick and I was delighted to be cheering on Carolyn Hayes, Roisin Upton and Sarah Lavin in Tokyo.
I am a huge fan of Limerick camogie and Limerick Ladies Gaelic football.
Open Water Swimmer, Rosie Foley and kickboxer, Grace Mulqueen would be two sporting heroes of mine.
I am a proud member of Limerick Triathlon Club and love cycling, swimming and running. I have really missed Limerick and Mungret Park run over the last year. I don’t feel like the weekend has begun unless I have a little trot around Mungret Park!
