Get your new aviation career off the ground with International Aerospace Coatings

International Aerospace Coatings (IAC) has over 650,000 sq. ft. of climate-controlled paint hangars across 10 sites globally, utilising the very latest in modern aircraft painting techniques and equipment. Our global footprint now boasts 7 wide-body hangars including one in Shannon. Dependent upon aircraft type, we can accommodate up to 35 aircraft at any one time across our global network, and complete over 1000 aircraft painting events each year.
Our sites offer a diverse set of skills depending upon the job required, whether a single aircraft from a small regional airline to fleet re-brands for major carriers or VIP finishes for customers owning or managing business jets.
Our Interiors Department has an international reputation in providing cabin interior enhancement, repair, and overhaul, carrying full certification to modify all interior walls and panels for Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer aircraft. Our customers include many of the world’s largest airlines, maintenance, repair and overhaul companies and Aviation leasing companies worldwide.
To ensure highest quality standards, all our skilled painters go through a structured training programme comprised of both classroom and on the job, as well as training with our paint manufacturer partners. If you would like to join the IAC team, why not apply via our website: https://iac.aero/careers/ or email us at careers@iac.aero.
