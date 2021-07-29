Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Get your new aviation career off the ground with International Aerospace Coatings

Get your new aviation career off the ground with International Aerospace Coatings

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

International Aerospace Coatings (IAC) has over 650,000 sq. ft. of climate-controlled paint hangars across 10 sites globally, utilising the very latest in modern aircraft painting techniques and equipment. Our global footprint now boasts 7 wide-body hangars including one in Shannon. Dependent upon aircraft type, we can accommodate up to 35 aircraft at any one time across our global network, and complete over 1000 aircraft painting events each year.

Our sites offer a diverse set of skills depending upon the job required, whether a single aircraft from a small regional airline to fleet re-brands for major carriers or VIP finishes for customers owning or managing business jets.

Our Interiors Department has an international reputation in providing cabin interior enhancement, repair, and overhaul, carrying full certification to modify all interior walls and panels for Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer aircraft. Our customers include many of the world’s largest airlines, maintenance, repair and overhaul companies and Aviation leasing companies worldwide.

To ensure highest quality standards, all our skilled painters go through a structured training programme comprised of both classroom and on the job, as well as training with our paint manufacturer partners. If you would like to join the IAC team, why not apply via our website: https://iac.aero/careers/ or email us at careers@iac.aero.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie