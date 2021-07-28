Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Seek Urban Arts to make a colourful return

SEEK Urban Arts Festival makes a colourful return to Dundalk from July 31 – August 7 with some of the world’s best outdoor muralists & urban artists arriving into town. (For more click here)

The festival kicks off with three of our five head lining artists Friz, Basik and Omin, who are tasked with some of our most ambitious murals to date! Friz will take on Francis Leopold-McClintock better known as The Artic Fox, Basik will explore the theme of Saint Oliver Plunkett, and Omin will celebrate our rich railway and manufacturing heritage with a mural inspired by blueprints of locomotives built by the Great Northern Railway works.

Full festival details at https://seekdundalk.ie 

Fringe festival events include the exciting new ‘HIDE’ exhibition in Bridge Street Studios, spray painting and cyanotype creative workshops at Market Square for children and teens, as well as a giant Block Puzzle created by AAEX members. We also have Louth Craftmark outdoor ‘Summer Fair’ at St. Nicholas Plaza, and of course the hugely popular walking tours.

The tours take you on a guided walk through the artworks created in Dundalk as part of SEEK 2021, it will also feature the amazing murals from previous festivals. Learn about the artists, their techniques, and discover the history and stories behind the pieces they are creating. 

 

Bookings for Creative Workshops & Walking Tours are at www.eventbrite.ie/o/seek-urban-arts-22756554562

Pop Up Printing | be sure to keep an eye out for the Creative Sparks brand new ‘Printcycle’ around Dundalk Town Centre during the festival.  They have transformed a bicycle into a portable printing press. Anyone who meets the bicycle around the town can create their very own free screen print!

The festival will be extended through to October this year as we welcome Australian artist Smug in September, and our fifth artist, Tellas from Sardinia, in October. This adjustment is necessary due to Covid 19 international travel restrictions, but as always ‘The Show Must Go On!’

 

