19/07/2021

Dating Limerick Singles on Katch

Katch - makes it easy to find someone special and progress to a relationship faster

Reporter:

In the long run, life is easier when you find love locally.

Sparks will fly if you fight for it and love will blossom if you both have things in common and your personalities complement one another. 

This is the way dating used to work in Ireland, and it did work.  In today's world with the abundance of dating services you would imagine it would be easier to find love and relationship bliss; but it's not. 

Statistically on dating services 70% of the users are men and from that remaining 30%, these women like only 10% of the men - hence the term flogging a dead horse.

Katch is a new dating app that mimics the Irish way of courting and adopts a lot Irish banter and endearing sarcasm.  Unlike others; Katch is video only, meaning everything is real and honest. 

Within the service there are numerous daily events to suit all needs - making it super easy to meet new singles with similar interests.

The progression from liking to chatting and meeting is super easy as you have already met via video on the app.

Katch - makes it easy to find someone special and progress to a relationship faster.  So give it a try for yourself by downloading the App from ikatch.com.

