Limerick Property Watch: Montessori offers excellent business opportunity

Limerick Property Watch: Montessori offers excellent business opportunity

First Friends has very successfully operated for the last 21 years in Newcastle West

Reporter:

Leader reporter

AN excellent opportunity to take on a successful business has arisen in Newcastle West. With businesses slowly returning to normal, childcare in Limerick is in high demand.

The successful Montessori / pre-school business is now up for sale.

First Friends has very successfully operated for the last 21 years by the owner who is retiring. The property is easily accessible and centrally located with parking.

First Friends is Tusla registered up to January 2023 and has permission to operate from 9am to 6pm

The building is 18 x 34 ft steel frame with kitchen and toilets it is externally insulated with a BER rating of C3. The property extends to 11 x 17.5m outside there is also a galvanized steel shelter 12 x 3.5 m

This commercial property offers an excellent potential for a new owner to continue providing a high level of childcare which the local area has become accustom to.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Daar Lane Gortboy, Newcastle West
Description: Former Childcare facility
Price: Price on Application
Seller: Martin O’Donovan
Contact: 087 9353343

________________

*SPONSORED

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie