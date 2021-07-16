Limerick Property Watch: Montessori offers excellent business opportunity

First Friends has very successfully operated for the last 21 years in Newcastle West
AN excellent opportunity to take on a successful business has arisen in Newcastle West. With businesses slowly returning to normal, childcare in Limerick is in high demand.
The successful Montessori / pre-school business is now up for sale.
First Friends has very successfully operated for the last 21 years by the owner who is retiring. The property is easily accessible and centrally located with parking.
First Friends is Tusla registered up to January 2023 and has permission to operate from 9am to 6pm
The building is 18 x 34 ft steel frame with kitchen and toilets it is externally insulated with a BER rating of C3. The property extends to 11 x 17.5m outside there is also a galvanized steel shelter 12 x 3.5 m
This commercial property offers an excellent potential for a new owner to continue providing a high level of childcare which the local area has become accustom to.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Daar Lane Gortboy, Newcastle West
Description: Former Childcare facility
Price: Price on Application
Seller: Martin O’Donovan
Contact: 087 9353343
