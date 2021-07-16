Limerick Property Watch: Amazing home in Annacotty

Helen McCormack Estate Agents bring to the market an elegant three-storey, four bed mid terraced property (114.5qm) (1,232.5 sqft) in the appealing sought-after area of Riverbank, Annacotty.

Number 47 Elm Road, Riverbank is set out over three floors and boasts beautiful views from the upper floors, tarmaccadem driveway to the front and a private enclosed back patio and rear garden.

The house is a super warm home with concrete block and timber construction and a mix of smooth plaster exterior finish and red brick at entrance area, a pitched tiled roof and PVC double glazed windows.

Notably, number 47 contains the extras that often go unnoticed including being fully alarmed; insulated attic and exterior lanterns at the front and rear.

The house was constructed in 2001 and has an impressive B3 rating. The house is serviced by gas central heating with a recently installed dual heating system.

Inside, the sitting room features a fireplace with open fire and natural stone hearth, solid oak flooring and range of spotlighting. Double French doors give access to kitchen with natural stone flooring and looking onto the rear. Separate utility with back door to private patio and rear garden.

There is a large bright double bedroom with sliding doors and an ensuite bathroom on the first floor, as well as two further bedrooms and a main bathroom.

The second floor exudes the essence of being a ‘relaxing retreat’. Its entirety is a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, an ensuite bathroom, and has uninterrupted commanding views of the front green area.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 47 Elm Road, Riverbank, Annacotty

Description: Four bedroom, three bath, townhouse

Price: €235,000

Seller: Helen McCormack Estate Agents

Contact: 061 446066

