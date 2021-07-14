Allow your individuality and personality to shine with Serpentine Interiors

Serpentine Interiors is a creative design studio based in Limerick.

Co-founded by Helena Grimes and Tracey Collins. Together they come with a wealth of multidisciplinary expertise, with a combined 15 years of experience within the interiors industry.

Their capabilities include residential and commercial projects and they strive to provide an adaptable and reliable Interior Design service that creates thoughtful and curated homes.

They ensure that each project, no matter how big or small, allows the client's individuality and personality to shine. It is their policy to provide a friendly, positive, and trustworthy design service.

Met the Team!

Tracey Collins is Co-founder and Creative Director of Serpentine Interiors. She moved from North London to Limerick 12 years ago where an exciting career in the interiors industry followed.

Tracey is passionate about creating the ideal space for each client and works closely with them to form a clear idea of what they envision for their space.

Tracey dedicates herself to her client's vision and brings her listening skills, creativity, ethics, professional knowledge, and experience to every project, whether large or small.

To accomplish this goal, it is important for her to establish a relationship with each client that feels comfortable and open. At Serpentine Interiors, Tracey thrives on balancing creative spontaneity with efficiency and organization.

She carries the influences from her past and applies them daily. Whether it's a work project or her own personal style.

"At Serpentine Interiors, we believe the experience of designing your home should be a joyful one. We aim to bring this experience when dealing with our clients," she said.

Helena Grimes is Co-founder and Design Director for Serpentine Interiors. Originally from Longford; she moved to Limerick in 2010.

After completing a BA (Hons) in Fine Art in Limerick School of Art & Design, Helena spent the next seven years building her career in the interiors industry, passionately adjacent to her practice as an artist and illustrator.

During this time, she learned about all aspects of interiors from the ground up, mentoring alongside some of the most hardworking, passionate and talented female designers in an interior design studio. She went on to receive her diploma in Interior Design.

Helena is a very diligent, artistic individual and loves to seek out the most potential from her individual client's designs. " I strongly believe art and design are interconnected, and one does not exist without the other creative."

At Serpentine Interiors Helena strives to design creative, timeless and adaptable spaces that grow with her clients over many years.

She strongly believes aesthetics must function and a home should be lived in. By working closely with her clients, she envisages their unique needs, style and individuality and showcases in a clear and comprehensive manner how this can become a reality.

"I love to be surrounded by other creatives. I believe great things can happen in your work. Designing as a partnership has been a natural process - I believe it only enhances the client experience and interior possibilities," she said.

