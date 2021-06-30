Get back to nature at East Clare Golf Club

EAST Clare Golf Club is located in Bodyke, County Clare set up in 150 acres of unspoilt, rolling quiet countryside and magnificent views.

When you play East Clare, you experience an inescapable feeling of closeness to nature, peacefulness and tranquillity. A round of golf in East Clare provides a pleasant escape from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.

The Dr Arthur Spring designed course presents a range of golfing challenges. Each hole has a different challenge with strategically placed hazards, trees, bunkers, lakes and streams. Fairways are wide and greens are generously proportioned.

East Clare Golf Club has a friendly and welcoming ambience, with both members and visitors alike being accommodated and valued.

Our club is member owned, volunteer run and home to over 450 members, both male and female, ranging across a number of different age groups and categories. The volunteerism gives all members a real sense of belonging, community and pride within our club.

East Clare Golf Club is open to new members. Our membership year runs from 1 April to 31 March, so there are still 9 months left of golf in our current membership deals.

We have a number of competitive membership categories to offer including student, under 25s, under 35s, get in to golf and a get back in to golf offer for those who haven’t been a member of another club for two years.

Visitors and societies are always welcome. Reduced rates are available for large group sizes. We continue to have availability for a number of weekend slots over the summer months.

Call (061) 921 322 with any enquiries or see eastclaregolfclub.com.

Come to East Clare for a great round of golf and to unwind from the cares of the world.

*SPONSORED CONTENT