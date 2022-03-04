Limerick junior soccer stars named on Regions Cup squad

The squads for the Regions Cup play-off have been confirmed, with the winning squad going on to represent Ireland at the 2023 UEFA Regions Cup Qualifying Round in October this year. The Region one squad, coached by Ross Carrig features Limerick junior soccer duo, AJ O'Connor and Stephen Bradley from Fairview Rangers.
Region One consists of five players from Rockmount with strong representation from St. Michael’s and Limerick's high fliers Fairview Rangers.
Four players from last year’s Extra.ie FAI Men’s Senor Cup quarter-finalists Maynooth University Town make James Quinn’s Region Two squad with Killarney Celtic also featuring four of the 20 man squad.
The play-off will take place on Saturday March 12 at 2pm in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh, Dublin.
Region One | Head Coach – Ross Carrig
Aaron Humphries (Kilbarrack Utd), Adam Crowley (Rockmount), AJ O’Connor (Fairview Rangers), Brendan O’Connell (Rockmount), Chris Smith (St. Michael’s), Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport), Glen Daly (Malahide Utd), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Jimmy Carr (St. Michael’s), Jimmy McHugh (Oliver Bond FC), Liam Brady (St. Mochta’s), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Martin O’Sullivan (Blarney Utd), Nathan Brodrick (Rockmount), Sam Burgess (Killester Donnycarney FC), Shane Ryan (St. Michael’s), Stephen Bradley (Fairview Rangers), Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney FC).
Region Two | Head Coach – James Quinn
Alex Kelly (Maynooth University Town FC), Cian Dowling (New Oak Boys), Colm Poole (Portlaoise FC), Conor Foley (Maynooth University Town FC), David O'Shea (New Oak Boys), Demer Sterio (Maynooth University Town FC), Dylan Doonah (Killarney Athletic), Evan McEvoy (Portlaoise FC), Jack Brady (Crettyard Utd), Jack O'Connor (Maynooth University Town FC), Jake Corrigan (Maynooth University Town FC), Lee Downing (Killarney Celtic), Lee Salter (Crettyard Utd), Mark Colgan (Maynooth University Town FC), Mick Delaney (Wicklow Rovers), Peter Finnegan (Wicklow Rovers), Ricky Quinn (Wicklow Rovers), Ryan Kelliher (Killarney Celtic), Scott Osborne (Portlaoise AFC), Wayne Sparling (Killarney Celtic).
Match Officials: Eddie Reilly (Referee), Andrew Cleary (Assistant), Derek Rooney (Assistant), Dave Fitzsimons (Fourth Official).
