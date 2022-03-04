Search

04 Mar 2022

Limerick junior soccer stars named on Regions Cup squad

Limerick junior soccer stars named on Regions Cup squad

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The squads for the Regions Cup play-off have been confirmed, with the winning squad going on to represent Ireland at the 2023 UEFA Regions Cup Qualifying Round in October this year.  The Region one squad, coached by Ross Carrig features Limerick junior soccer duo, AJ O'Connor and Stephen Bradley from Fairview Rangers. 

Region One consists of five players from Rockmount with strong representation from St. Michael’s and Limerick's high fliers Fairview Rangers.

Four players from last year’s Extra.ie FAI Men’s Senor Cup quarter-finalists Maynooth University Town make James Quinn’s Region Two squad with Killarney Celtic also featuring four of the 20 man squad.

The play-off will take place on Saturday March 12 at 2pm in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh, Dublin.

Region One | Head Coach – Ross Carrig
Aaron Humphries (Kilbarrack Utd), Adam Crowley (Rockmount), AJ O’Connor (Fairview Rangers), Brendan O’Connell (Rockmount), Chris Smith (St. Michael’s), Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport), Glen Daly (Malahide Utd), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Jimmy Carr (St. Michael’s), Jimmy McHugh (Oliver Bond FC), Liam Brady (St. Mochta’s), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Martin O’Sullivan (Blarney Utd), Nathan Brodrick (Rockmount), Sam Burgess (Killester Donnycarney FC), Shane Ryan (St. Michael’s), Stephen Bradley (Fairview Rangers), Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney FC).

Region Two | Head Coach – James Quinn
Alex Kelly (Maynooth University Town FC), Cian Dowling (New Oak Boys), Colm Poole (Portlaoise FC), Conor Foley (Maynooth University Town FC), David O'Shea (New Oak Boys), Demer Sterio (Maynooth University Town FC), Dylan Doonah (Killarney Athletic), Evan McEvoy (Portlaoise FC), Jack Brady (Crettyard Utd), Jack O'Connor (Maynooth University Town FC), Jake Corrigan (Maynooth University Town FC), Lee Downing (Killarney Celtic), Lee Salter (Crettyard Utd), Mark Colgan (Maynooth University Town FC), Mick Delaney (Wicklow Rovers), Peter Finnegan (Wicklow Rovers), Ricky Quinn (Wicklow Rovers), Ryan Kelliher (Killarney Celtic), Scott Osborne (Portlaoise AFC), Wayne Sparling (Killarney Celtic). 

Match Officials: Eddie Reilly (Referee), Andrew Cleary (Assistant), Derek Rooney (Assistant), Dave Fitzsimons (Fourth Official). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media