Search

01 Jan 2022

Treaty United bolster squad for 2022 season with exciting signing

Treaty Utd bolster squad for 2022 season with exciting signing

Former Shelbourne winger Denzil Fernandes has joined Treaty United for the 2022 First Division season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League season with the signing of former Shelbourne and Cobh Ramblers winger Denzil Fernandes.

A two-time First Division winner, 23-year-old Fernandes brings Premier Division and UEFA Youth League experience with him also to Tommy Barrett's side.

Drimoleague, Co Cork native Fernandes joined Shelbourne mid-way through the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season. He was a member of the Shels' squad which won the 2021 SSE Airtricity League First Division title.

Fernandes had joined Cobh Ramblers from Cork City’s Under 19s in January 2018. The highly rated winger lined out for Cork City's U19 side for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In February 2018 he signed for manager Stephen Henderson at Cobh Ramblers, before re-signing for the 2019 season.

Fernandes played his underage football was played with Drinagh Rangers, Bandon AFC and College Corinthians

Denzil joined Shelbourne in the mid-season window in 2019.

Treaty United have now signed 17 players ahead of the start of pre-season for their second campaign in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media