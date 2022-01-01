Treaty United bolster squad for 2022 season with exciting signing

Former Shelbourne winger Denzil Fernandes has joined Treaty United for the 2022 First Division season
TREATY United have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League season with the signing of former Shelbourne and Cobh Ramblers winger Denzil Fernandes.
A two-time First Division winner, 23-year-old Fernandes brings Premier Division and UEFA Youth League experience with him also to Tommy Barrett's side.
Drimoleague, Co Cork native Fernandes joined Shelbourne mid-way through the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season. He was a member of the Shels' squad which won the 2021 SSE Airtricity League First Division title.
Fernandes had joined Cobh Ramblers from Cork City’s Under 19s in January 2018. The highly rated winger lined out for Cork City's U19 side for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.
In February 2018 he signed for manager Stephen Henderson at Cobh Ramblers, before re-signing for the 2019 season.
Fernandes played his underage football was played with Drinagh Rangers, Bandon AFC and College Corinthians
Denzil joined Shelbourne in the mid-season window in 2019.
Treaty United have now signed 17 players ahead of the start of pre-season for their second campaign in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
