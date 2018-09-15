Desmond League weekend fixtures and Cup Draws

David Sheahan of Glin strikes for goal against Rathkeale in the Limerick Desmond League Premier Division clash last Sunday Picture: Brendan Gleeson

FIXTURES

Saturday Sept 15

Youths Division 1

Newcastle West Town FC V Ballingarry AFC in The Demesne Grounds 230 (P. King)

Askeaton AFC V Abbeyfeale Utd 230 (P. O’Brien)

Broadford Utd V Rathkeale AFC 230 (S. Hartnett)

Youths Division 2

Granagh Utd V Breska Rovers 230 (B. Gilbourne)

Ferry Rangers V Mountcollins AFC 230 (M. Dore)

Shannonside FC V St. Itas 230 in Borrigone (G. O’Connor)

Carrig Celtic bye

Sunday Sept 16

Premier Division

Rathkeale AFC V Ballingarry AFC 1130 (T. Fitzmaurice)

Abbeyfeale Utd V Kildimo Utd 1130 (P. King)

Glin Rovers V Broadford Utd 1130 (P. O’Brien)

Killeaney/Bally Rovers V Granagh Utd at Knockadown 1130 (G. O’Connor)

Division 1

AK Utd V Shountrade AFC 1130 in Kilcornan (L. O’Connor)

Feenagh V Rathkeale B 230 (S. Hartnett)

Breska Rovers V Shannonside FC 1130 (P. O’Connor)

Athea Utd Newcastle West Town Reserves 1130 (J. Roche)

Division 2

Askeaton AFC V Glantine 1130 (E. Noonan)

Creeves Celtic V Abbeyfeale Utd B 230 (P. O’Connor)

Glin Rovers B V Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves 230 (P. O’Donnell)

Pallaskenry AFC V Rockhill Rovers 230 (E. Noonan)

Ballingarry B V St. Itas 230 (J. Molyneaux)

Knockaderry AFC V Ferry Rangers 230

Newcastle West Town B V Broadford Utd Reserves 230 in Woodfield

CUP DRAWS

FAI U-17 CUP 1st ROUND


Lyre Rovers  V  St Brendans Park
Ennis Town  V  Newmarket Celtic
Tralee Dynamos  V  Avenue United
Killarney Athletic  V  Killarney Celtic
Byes - Tuall United, Mastergeeha, Bridge United, Abbeyfeale United
Ties to be played on or before 6/7 October.


FAI YOUTHS CUP 1st ROUND


Ennis Town V  Avenue United
Killarney Athletic  V  Lyre Rovers
Killorglin  V  Ballingarry
Bridge United  V  Ratoo Rovers
Killarney Celtic V  St Brendans Park
Byes: Tralee Dynamos, Askeaton, Newmarket Celtic
Ties to be played on or before 13/14 October.


FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 2

Kerry/Desmond/Clare

Tralee Celtic v Lifford Celtic

C G Killarney v Listowel Celtic

Carrig Celtic v Breska Rovers

Ballysteen FC v Ennis Town FC

Castleisland FC v Fenit Samphires FC

Rathkeale FC v Shannonside FC

Bridge Utd v Shannon Olympic

Tulla Utd v Turnpike Rovers

Strand Road FC v Mitchells Ave FC

Classic FC v Dingle Bay Rovers

Mastergeeha FC v Moher Celtic

Grannagh Utd v Newcastle West Town

Newmarket Celtic v Broadford Utd

Kildysart Celtic v Tralee Dynamoes

Glin Rovers v Sporting Ennistymon

Killarney Celtic v Killarney Ath.

Killorglin AFC v Bunratty Cratloe FC

Rineanna Rovers v Shannon Town

St. Brendans Park v Shountrade FC

AK Utd v Avenue Utd

Bye to Round 3

Killeaney/Bally Rovers

Abbeyfeale Utd

Shannon Hibs

Ballingarry FC

Ties to be played on or before 30 September.


MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

1st Round Draw
AK United v Rathkeale
Shountrade v Kildimo Utd
Glin Rovers  v Carrig Celtic
Broadford Utd v Ballysteen
Breska Rvs v Killeaney/Bally Rvs
Newcastlewest Town v St Ita's
Abbeyfeale United v Shannonside FC


2nd Round Draw
Breska Rvs or Killeaney/Bally Rvs v Glin Rovers or Carrig Celtic
Shountrade or Kildimo Utd v Ballingarry 

Newcastlewest Town or St Ita's v Broadford Utd or Ballysteen
AK United or Rathkeale v Abbeyfeale United or Shannonside


Preliminary Round games to be played on or before 22nd / 23rd Sept 2018
1st Round games to be played on or before 13th / 14th October 2018
2nd Round games to be played on or before 17th / 18th November 2018
3rd Round games to be played on or before 8th / 9th December 2018
4th Round (open round) games to be played on or before 26th / 27th January 2019

MUNSTER YOUTHS CUP

1st Round Draw

Ballingarry  v Breska Rvs
Askeaton v Abbeyfeale United

2nd Round Draw
Askeaton or Abbeyfeale Utd v Broadford Utd
Newcastle West Town v Ballingarry or Breska Rvs

1st Round games to be played on or before 29th / 30th September 2018
2nd Round games to be played on or before 3rd / 4th November 2018
3rd Round games to be played on or before 8th / 9th December 2018
4th Round games (open draw) to be played on or before 26th / 27th January 2019