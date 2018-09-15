Desmond League weekend fixtures and Cup Draws

FIXTURES

Saturday Sept 15

Youths Division 1

Newcastle West Town FC V Ballingarry AFC in The Demesne Grounds 230 (P. King)

Askeaton AFC V Abbeyfeale Utd 230 (P. O’Brien)

Broadford Utd V Rathkeale AFC 230 (S. Hartnett)

Youths Division 2

Granagh Utd V Breska Rovers 230 (B. Gilbourne)

Ferry Rangers V Mountcollins AFC 230 (M. Dore)

Shannonside FC V St. Itas 230 in Borrigone (G. O’Connor)

Carrig Celtic bye

Sunday Sept 16

Premier Division

Rathkeale AFC V Ballingarry AFC 1130 (T. Fitzmaurice)

Abbeyfeale Utd V Kildimo Utd 1130 (P. King)

Glin Rovers V Broadford Utd 1130 (P. O’Brien)

Killeaney/Bally Rovers V Granagh Utd at Knockadown 1130 (G. O’Connor)

Division 1

AK Utd V Shountrade AFC 1130 in Kilcornan (L. O’Connor)

Feenagh V Rathkeale B 230 (S. Hartnett)

Breska Rovers V Shannonside FC 1130 (P. O’Connor)

Athea Utd Newcastle West Town Reserves 1130 (J. Roche)

Division 2

Askeaton AFC V Glantine 1130 (E. Noonan)

Creeves Celtic V Abbeyfeale Utd B 230 (P. O’Connor)

Glin Rovers B V Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves 230 (P. O’Donnell)

Pallaskenry AFC V Rockhill Rovers 230 (E. Noonan)

Ballingarry B V St. Itas 230 (J. Molyneaux)

Knockaderry AFC V Ferry Rangers 230

Newcastle West Town B V Broadford Utd Reserves 230 in Woodfield

CUP DRAWS

FAI U-17 CUP 1st ROUND



Lyre Rovers V St Brendans Park

Ennis Town V Newmarket Celtic

Tralee Dynamos V Avenue United

Killarney Athletic V Killarney Celtic

Byes - Tuall United, Mastergeeha, Bridge United, Abbeyfeale United

Ties to be played on or before 6/7 October.



FAI YOUTHS CUP 1st ROUND



Ennis Town V Avenue United

Killarney Athletic V Lyre Rovers

Killorglin V Ballingarry

Bridge United V Ratoo Rovers

Killarney Celtic V St Brendans Park

Byes: Tralee Dynamos, Askeaton, Newmarket Celtic

Ties to be played on or before 13/14 October.



FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 2

Kerry/Desmond/Clare

Tralee Celtic v Lifford Celtic

C G Killarney v Listowel Celtic

Carrig Celtic v Breska Rovers

Ballysteen FC v Ennis Town FC

Castleisland FC v Fenit Samphires FC

Rathkeale FC v Shannonside FC

Bridge Utd v Shannon Olympic

Tulla Utd v Turnpike Rovers

Strand Road FC v Mitchells Ave FC

Classic FC v Dingle Bay Rovers

Mastergeeha FC v Moher Celtic

Grannagh Utd v Newcastle West Town

Newmarket Celtic v Broadford Utd

Kildysart Celtic v Tralee Dynamoes

Glin Rovers v Sporting Ennistymon

Killarney Celtic v Killarney Ath.

Killorglin AFC v Bunratty Cratloe FC

Rineanna Rovers v Shannon Town

St. Brendans Park v Shountrade FC

AK Utd v Avenue Utd

Bye to Round 3

Killeaney/Bally Rovers

Abbeyfeale Utd

Shannon Hibs

Ballingarry FC

Ties to be played on or before 30 September.



MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP

1st Round Draw

AK United v Rathkeale

Shountrade v Kildimo Utd

Glin Rovers v Carrig Celtic

Broadford Utd v Ballysteen

Breska Rvs v Killeaney/Bally Rvs

Newcastlewest Town v St Ita's

Abbeyfeale United v Shannonside FC



2nd Round Draw

Breska Rvs or Killeaney/Bally Rvs v Glin Rovers or Carrig Celtic

Shountrade or Kildimo Utd v Ballingarry

Newcastlewest Town or St Ita's v Broadford Utd or Ballysteen

AK United or Rathkeale v Abbeyfeale United or Shannonside



Preliminary Round games to be played on or before 22nd / 23rd Sept 2018

1st Round games to be played on or before 13th / 14th October 2018

2nd Round games to be played on or before 17th / 18th November 2018

3rd Round games to be played on or before 8th / 9th December 2018

4th Round (open round) games to be played on or before 26th / 27th January 2019

MUNSTER YOUTHS CUP

1st Round Draw

Ballingarry v Breska Rvs

Askeaton v Abbeyfeale United

2nd Round Draw

Askeaton or Abbeyfeale Utd v Broadford Utd

Newcastle West Town v Ballingarry or Breska Rvs

1st Round games to be played on or before 29th / 30th September 2018

2nd Round games to be played on or before 3rd / 4th November 2018

3rd Round games to be played on or before 8th / 9th December 2018

4th Round games (open draw) to be played on or before 26th / 27th January 2019