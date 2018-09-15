Desmond League weekend fixtures and Cup Draws
David Sheahan of Glin strikes for goal against Rathkeale in the Limerick Desmond League Premier Division clash last Sunday Picture: Brendan Gleeson
FIXTURES
Saturday Sept 15
Youths Division 1
Newcastle West Town FC V Ballingarry AFC in The Demesne Grounds 230 (P. King)
Askeaton AFC V Abbeyfeale Utd 230 (P. O’Brien)
Broadford Utd V Rathkeale AFC 230 (S. Hartnett)
Youths Division 2
Granagh Utd V Breska Rovers 230 (B. Gilbourne)
Ferry Rangers V Mountcollins AFC 230 (M. Dore)
Shannonside FC V St. Itas 230 in Borrigone (G. O’Connor)
Carrig Celtic bye
Sunday Sept 16
Premier Division
Rathkeale AFC V Ballingarry AFC 1130 (T. Fitzmaurice)
Abbeyfeale Utd V Kildimo Utd 1130 (P. King)
Glin Rovers V Broadford Utd 1130 (P. O’Brien)
Killeaney/Bally Rovers V Granagh Utd at Knockadown 1130 (G. O’Connor)
Division 1
AK Utd V Shountrade AFC 1130 in Kilcornan (L. O’Connor)
Feenagh V Rathkeale B 230 (S. Hartnett)
Breska Rovers V Shannonside FC 1130 (P. O’Connor)
Athea Utd Newcastle West Town Reserves 1130 (J. Roche)
Division 2
Askeaton AFC V Glantine 1130 (E. Noonan)
Creeves Celtic V Abbeyfeale Utd B 230 (P. O’Connor)
Glin Rovers B V Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves 230 (P. O’Donnell)
Pallaskenry AFC V Rockhill Rovers 230 (E. Noonan)
Ballingarry B V St. Itas 230 (J. Molyneaux)
Knockaderry AFC V Ferry Rangers 230
Newcastle West Town B V Broadford Utd Reserves 230 in Woodfield
CUP DRAWS
FAI U-17 CUP 1st ROUND
Lyre Rovers V St Brendans Park
Ennis Town V Newmarket Celtic
Tralee Dynamos V Avenue United
Killarney Athletic V Killarney Celtic
Byes - Tuall United, Mastergeeha, Bridge United, Abbeyfeale United
Ties to be played on or before 6/7 October.
FAI YOUTHS CUP 1st ROUND
Ennis Town V Avenue United
Killarney Athletic V Lyre Rovers
Killorglin V Ballingarry
Bridge United V Ratoo Rovers
Killarney Celtic V St Brendans Park
Byes: Tralee Dynamos, Askeaton, Newmarket Celtic
Ties to be played on or before 13/14 October.
FAI JUNIOR CUP ROUND 2
Kerry/Desmond/Clare
Tralee Celtic v Lifford Celtic
C G Killarney v Listowel Celtic
Carrig Celtic v Breska Rovers
Ballysteen FC v Ennis Town FC
Castleisland FC v Fenit Samphires FC
Rathkeale FC v Shannonside FC
Bridge Utd v Shannon Olympic
Tulla Utd v Turnpike Rovers
Strand Road FC v Mitchells Ave FC
Classic FC v Dingle Bay Rovers
Mastergeeha FC v Moher Celtic
Grannagh Utd v Newcastle West Town
Newmarket Celtic v Broadford Utd
Kildysart Celtic v Tralee Dynamoes
Glin Rovers v Sporting Ennistymon
Killarney Celtic v Killarney Ath.
Killorglin AFC v Bunratty Cratloe FC
Rineanna Rovers v Shannon Town
St. Brendans Park v Shountrade FC
AK Utd v Avenue Utd
Bye to Round 3
Killeaney/Bally Rovers
Abbeyfeale Utd
Shannon Hibs
Ballingarry FC
Ties to be played on or before 30 September.
MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP
1st Round Draw
AK United v Rathkeale
Shountrade v Kildimo Utd
Glin Rovers v Carrig Celtic
Broadford Utd v Ballysteen
Breska Rvs v Killeaney/Bally Rvs
Newcastlewest Town v St Ita's
Abbeyfeale United v Shannonside FC
2nd Round Draw
Breska Rvs or Killeaney/Bally Rvs v Glin Rovers or Carrig Celtic
Shountrade or Kildimo Utd v Ballingarry
Newcastlewest Town or St Ita's v Broadford Utd or Ballysteen
AK United or Rathkeale v Abbeyfeale United or Shannonside
Preliminary Round games to be played on or before 22nd / 23rd Sept 2018
1st Round games to be played on or before 13th / 14th October 2018
2nd Round games to be played on or before 17th / 18th November 2018
3rd Round games to be played on or before 8th / 9th December 2018
4th Round (open round) games to be played on or before 26th / 27th January 2019
MUNSTER YOUTHS CUP
1st Round Draw
Ballingarry v Breska Rvs
Askeaton v Abbeyfeale United
2nd Round Draw
Askeaton or Abbeyfeale Utd v Broadford Utd
Newcastle West Town v Ballingarry or Breska Rvs
1st Round games to be played on or before 29th / 30th September 2018
2nd Round games to be played on or before 3rd / 4th November 2018
3rd Round games to be played on or before 8th / 9th December 2018
4th Round games (open draw) to be played on or before 26th / 27th January 2019
