Limerick minister welcomes granting of permission for flood protection scheme

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for the construction of a major flood defence embankment on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Clare County Council has been given the go ahead for the project which it's hoped will protect homes within the Springfield community near Clonlara.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works - Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan - has welcomed the approval of planning permission for the scheme.

In addition to the construction of a flood protection embankment, the project will also involve land raising, a penstock / sluice, pump station and associated.

When complete, the €1.3m project will protect 18 homes.

"I think everybody who has followed coverage of flooding events over the past few years will recall the scenes of flooded homes and distressed residents trying to deal with the aftermath of significant flooding in Springfield and Clonlara. Now that An Bord Pleanála has approved planning permission for the proposed OPW scheme in this area, these scenes will soon become a thing of the past. I welcome this important milestone and I hope the communities will take encouragement from the fact that we are a step closer to the implementation of this scheme," said Minister O'Donovan.

Significant effort has been invested by the OPW, Clare County Council and the consultants Byrne Looby to ensure that a viable and compliant scheme could be identified and make it through the planning process.

Clare County Council is due to meet with the project consultants shortly to discuss a programme of works and the next steps.

It is anticipated that works will commence during the second quarter of 2021 and will be completed using OPW direct labour.