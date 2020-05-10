It could be you! €4m Lotto jackpot won in Clare

THERE is excitement in County Clare after it was confirmed the winning ticket in Saturday’s Lotto draw was sold in the banner county.

According to the National Lottery, there was one winner of the €4,041,306 jackpot.

It is expected the name of the shop which sold the winning ticket will be revealed in the next couple of days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” said a spokesperson.

The winning ticket for last nights #Lotto Jackpot of €4,041,306 was purchased in the Banner County, Co. Clare..Congratulations to this lucky Player https://t.co/7wPtupQe8q — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) May 10, 2020

For the record, the winning number were 13, 18, 30, 41, 42 and 44. The bonus number was 37.