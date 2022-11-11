Limerick clubs chase precious All-Ireland League wins

LIMERICK clubs will be anxious to put their slow start to the Energia All-Ireland League season behind them this Saturday when the sixth series of fixtures are played.

In Division 1A, sixth-placed Young Munster host unbeaten Clonraf in a crucial top flight fixture at Clifford Park, 2.30pm. Munsters' are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Cork Con in the battle to secure a play-off place.

Shannon, in eighth, will be anxious to build on their opening weekend of the campaign, secured against local rivals Garryowen at Thomond Park on Friday night, when travelling to College Park to take on Dublin University who sit third in the table.

The remaining Limerick side in Division 1A, winless Garryowen, will be anxious to finally record their opening win of the league season when hosting fellow strugglers UCD at Dooradoyle.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, ninth-placed Old Crescent, fresh form their precious 27-25 derby win over UL-Bohemian last weekend, host local rivals Nenagh Ormond at Takumi Park.

Division 2A basement side UL-Bohs for their part, will be looking to claim their first win of the AIL season when making the long trip to Dub Lane to take on Queen's University.

In Division 2C, Bruff, who jumped up to sixth place in the table on the back of their impressive 43-12 bonus point win over Ballina at Kilballyowen Park last weekend, make the long trip to Shaws Bridge to face table toppers Instonians this Saturday.

Young Munster lost ground on the race for the top-four places when they suffered a 25-20 defeat away to Ballynahinch in Division 1A last weekend.

The Greenfields side had led 12-3 at the break. Paulo Leleispuao scored two tries for the Limerick side and Conor Phillips, who has featured for Munster in the URC this season, got one. Out-half Evan Cusack kicked a conversion and a penalty for the visitors.

Shannon moved out of the relegation zone in 1A with a convincing 30-19 win over neighbours Garryowen on Friday night. The home side led 25-5 at the interval and had two tries from Jordan Prenderville and one by Luke Rigney.

Mike Cooke kicked two penalties and a conversion. Shannon, who led 25-5 at half-time, were also awarded a penalty try. Garryowen replied with tries from Darren Ryan, Jack Delaney, and Colm Quilligan, with Quilligan kicking two conversions.

In the 2A Limerick derby on Saturday, Old Crescent got the better of UL-Bohs by two points in a close contest. Kevin Doyle, Toita Tavita, Shane Mullally and Dean O’Grady scored tries for Crescent, and Ronan McKenna kicked a conversion and two penalties. Crescent led 17-15 at half-time.

Bruff were clinical in dispatching Ballina by 31 points in 2C. Pa Maher, Kieran Bennett, Jack O’Grady, Shane Duggan, Dave Barrett, and Warren Loulanting scored tries for Bruff. Paul Collins kicked five conversions and a penalty.