Vital Limerick derby wins for Shannon and Old Crescent in Energia All Ireland Rugby League

SHANNON and Old Crescent recorded their first wins in weekend Limerick local derbies to move off the foot of the table in their respective divisions in the Energia All Ireland League.

Shannon moved out of the relegation zone in Division 1A with a convincing 30-19 win over neighbours Garryowen at Thomond Park.

The home side led 25-5 at the interval and had two tries from Jordan Prenderville and one by Luke Rigney. Mike Cooke kicked two penalties and a conversion. Shannon were also awarded a penalty try. Garryowen replied with tries from Darren Ryan, Jack Delaney, and Colm Quilligan, with Quilligan kicking two conversions.

Young Munster lost ground on a top-four finish when they suffered a 25-20 defeat away to Ballynahinch. The Cookies led 12-3 at the break. Paulo Leleispuao scored two tries for the Limerick side and Conor Philips got one. Eavan Cusack kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Cork Constitution maintained their challenge for a top-four finish, with a hard-earned 36-31 away win at U.C.D. Daniel Hurley, Billy Crowley, Niall Kenneally, Billy Scannell, and Lamarque d’Arrouzat scored tries for Con’ and Aidan Moynihan kicked four conversions and a penalty.

In Division 1B, unbeaten leaders U.C.C. came unstuck at the Mardyke when they lost 26-21. The visitors led 19-7 at halftime and had to withstand a strong challenge from the students after the break. Sean Condon, Scott Buckley, and Mike Cogan scored tries for College with all three being converted by Daniel Squires.

Highfield suffered another defeat losing away to City of Armagh 31-19. John O’Callaghan and Robert Murphy scored tries for Highfield, who were also awarded a penalty try. James Taylor converted one of the tries.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent got the better of UL Bohemian winning 27-25 in a close contest.

Kevin Doyle, Toita Tavita, Shane Mullally and Dean O’Grady scored tries for Crescent, and Ronan McKenna kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Cashel moved up to third place in this division with an impressive 27-0 win at home to Ballymena. Josh Pickering, Cormac O’Donnell, and Richard Kingston scored tries for Cashel, who were also awarded a penalty try. Josh O’Dwyer kicked a penalty and a conversion for the Tipperary side.

Nenagh Ormond got back to winning ways with a 27-15 home win over Dolphin. Josh Rowland scored two tries for the winners and Willie Coffey and David Gleeson got one each. Conor McMahon added two conversions and a penalty.

In Division 2C, Bruff eased their relegation worries with a convincing 43-12 home win over bottom-side Ballina. Pa Maher, Kieran Bennett, Jack O’Grady, Shane Duggan, Dave Barrett, and Warren Loulanting scored tries for Bruff. Paul Collins kicked five conversions and a penalty.

Leaders Instonians maintained their great start to the campaign with a 50-5 away win at Sunday’s Well. Four of their tries coming in the final ten minutes when their superior fitness proved crucial. Alex Lane scored the ‘Well’s try.

Clonmel caused a big upset with a 33-12 home win over high-flying Bangor. Luke Noonan, Alex Sheehan, Luke Hogan, Rob Wynne, and Dean Slattery scored tries for Clonmel. Dylan Cadogan kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Midleton lost 24-14 at home to Skerries. Trailing 24-0 early in the second half, a late revival was not enough to secure anything from this game. Fionn O’Connell and Stuart Lee scored tries for Midleton and both were converted by Lee.

In the Women’s All Ireland League UL Bohemian had a resounding 43-5 home win at home to Suttonians. Clodagh O’Halloran and Clara Barrett each scored two tries for the winners, and Claire Bennett, Laura O’Mahony, and Rachel Allen got one each. Kate Flannery kicked three conversions and Nicole Cronin one.

A try by Roisin Ormond converted by Alison Kelly was all Ballincollig could muster away to Blackrock College, losing 71-7.

RESULTS

All Ireland League Division 1A

Ballynahinch 25, Young Munster 20

Clontarf 38, Dublin University 33

Lansdowne 19, Terenure College 32

Shannon 30, Garryowen 19

UCD 31, Cork Constitution 36

All Ireland League Division 1B

City of Armagh 31, Highfield 19

Malone 18, Buccaneers 35

Old Belvedere 31, Old Wesley 24

St. Mary’s College 66, Banbridge 7

UCC 21, Naas 26

All Ireland League Division 2A

Cashel 27, Ballymena 0

MU Barnhall 12, Blackrock College 21

Navan 24, Queens University 24

Nenagh Ormond 27, Dolphin 7

UL Bohemian 25, Old Crescent 27

All Ireland League Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins 14, Wanderers 14

Galway Corinthians 43, Enniscorthy 10

Malahide 31, Dungannon 27

Rainey Old Boys 26, Galwegians 15

Sligo 15, Greystones 35

All Ireland League Division 2C

Bruff 43, Ballina 12

Clonmel 33, Bangor 12

Midleton 14, Skerries 24

Omagh Academicals 12, Tullamore 27

Sunday’s Well 5, Instonians 50

Women’s All Ireland League

Blackrock College 71, Ballincollig 7

Railway Union 15, Old Belvedere 11

UL Bohemian 43, Suttonians 5

Wicklow 16, Galwegians 14