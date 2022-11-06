Search

06 Nov 2022

Vital Limerick derby wins for Shannon and Old Crescent in Energia All Ireland Rugby League

Vital club rugby derby wins for Shannon and Old Crescent in Energia All Ireland League

The Shannon cover gets back to stop the progress of Garryowen's JJ O'Neill during Friday night's Energia All Ireland League Division 1A contest in Thomond Park | PICTURE: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 Nov 2022 8:15 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON and Old Crescent recorded their first wins in weekend Limerick local derbies to move off the foot of the table in their respective divisions in the Energia All Ireland League.

Shannon moved out of the relegation zone in Division 1A with a convincing 30-19 win over neighbours Garryowen at Thomond Park.

The home side led 25-5 at the interval and had two tries from Jordan Prenderville and one by Luke Rigney. Mike Cooke kicked two penalties and a conversion. Shannon were also awarded a penalty try. Garryowen replied with tries from Darren Ryan, Jack Delaney, and Colm Quilligan, with Quilligan kicking two conversions.

Young Munster lost ground on a top-four finish when they suffered a 25-20 defeat away to Ballynahinch. The Cookies led 12-3 at the break. Paulo Leleispuao scored two tries for the Limerick side and Conor Philips got one. Eavan Cusack kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Cork Constitution maintained their challenge for a top-four finish, with a hard-earned 36-31 away win at U.C.D. Daniel Hurley, Billy Crowley, Niall Kenneally, Billy Scannell, and Lamarque d’Arrouzat scored tries for Con’ and Aidan Moynihan kicked four conversions and a penalty.

In Division 1B, unbeaten leaders U.C.C. came unstuck at the Mardyke when they lost 26-21. The visitors led 19-7 at halftime and had to withstand a strong challenge from the students after the break. Sean Condon, Scott Buckley, and Mike Cogan scored tries for College with all three being converted by Daniel Squires.

Highfield suffered another defeat losing away to City of Armagh 31-19. John O’Callaghan and Robert Murphy scored tries for Highfield, who were also awarded a penalty try. James Taylor converted one of the tries.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent got the better of UL Bohemian winning 27-25 in a close contest.

Kevin Doyle, Toita Tavita, Shane Mullally and Dean O’Grady scored tries for Crescent, and Ronan McKenna kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Cashel moved up to third place in this division with an impressive 27-0 win at home to Ballymena. Josh Pickering, Cormac O’Donnell, and Richard Kingston scored tries for Cashel, who were also awarded a penalty try. Josh O’Dwyer kicked a penalty and a conversion for the Tipperary side.

Nenagh Ormond got back to winning ways with a 27-15 home win over Dolphin. Josh Rowland scored two tries for the winners and Willie Coffey and David Gleeson got one each. Conor McMahon added two conversions and a penalty.

In Division 2C, Bruff eased their relegation worries with a convincing 43-12 home win over bottom-side Ballina. Pa Maher, Kieran Bennett, Jack O’Grady, Shane Duggan, Dave Barrett, and Warren Loulanting scored tries for Bruff. Paul Collins kicked five conversions and a penalty. 

Leaders Instonians maintained their great start to the campaign with a 50-5 away win at Sunday’s Well. Four of their tries coming in the final ten minutes when their superior fitness proved crucial. Alex Lane scored the ‘Well’s try.

Clonmel caused a big upset with a 33-12 home win over high-flying Bangor. Luke Noonan, Alex Sheehan, Luke Hogan, Rob Wynne, and Dean Slattery scored tries for Clonmel. Dylan Cadogan kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Midleton lost 24-14 at home to Skerries. Trailing 24-0 early in the second half, a late revival was not enough to secure anything from this game.  Fionn O’Connell and Stuart Lee scored tries for Midleton and both were converted by Lee.

In the Women’s All Ireland League UL Bohemian had a resounding 43-5 home win at home to Suttonians. Clodagh O’Halloran and Clara Barrett each scored two tries for the winners, and Claire Bennett, Laura O’Mahony, and Rachel Allen got one each. Kate Flannery kicked three conversions and Nicole Cronin one.

A try by Roisin Ormond converted by Alison Kelly was all Ballincollig could muster away to Blackrock College, losing 71-7.

RESULTS

All Ireland League Division 1A

Ballynahinch 25, Young Munster 20

Clontarf 38, Dublin University 33

Lansdowne 19, Terenure College 32

Shannon 30, Garryowen 19

UCD 31, Cork Constitution 36

All Ireland League Division 1B

City of Armagh 31, Highfield 19

Malone 18, Buccaneers 35

Old Belvedere 31, Old Wesley 24

St. Mary’s College 66, Banbridge 7

UCC 21, Naas 26

All Ireland League Division 2A

Cashel 27, Ballymena 0

MU Barnhall 12, Blackrock College 21

Navan 24, Queens University 24

Nenagh Ormond 27, Dolphin 7

UL Bohemian 25, Old Crescent 27

All Ireland League Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins 14, Wanderers 14

Galway Corinthians 43, Enniscorthy 10

Malahide 31, Dungannon 27

Rainey Old Boys 26, Galwegians 15

Sligo 15, Greystones 35

All Ireland League Division 2C

Bruff 43, Ballina 12

Clonmel 33, Bangor 12

Midleton 14, Skerries 24

Omagh Academicals 12, Tullamore 27

Sunday’s Well 5, Instonians 50

Women’s All Ireland League

Blackrock College 71, Ballincollig 7

Railway Union 15, Old Belvedere 11

UL Bohemian 43, Suttonians 5

Wicklow 16, Galwegians 14

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media