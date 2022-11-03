Search

03 Nov 2022

Rugby fixtures for Limerick clubs and schools for the week November 4-10

It's a busy time of the year on the domestic rugby front

03 Nov 2022 2:30 PM

MUNSTER rugby fixtures for the period Friday November 4 to Thursday November 10.

Friday November 4

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A

Shannon v Garryowen, Thomond Park, 7.30pm

North Gleeson League Section B

UL Bohemian-Newport v St Senans, Annacotty, 7.30pm

Boys North U15 League Section 2

Young Munster v Shannon, Derryknockane, 4.30pm

Saturday November 5

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A

Ballynahinch v Young Munster, Ballymacarn Park

Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond v Dolphin,New Ormond Park

UL Bohemian v Old Crescent, UL Arena

Division 2C

Bruff v Ballina, Kilballyowen Park

Energia Women's All Ireland League

UL Bohemian v Suttonians, UL North Campus, 3pm

Senior Clubs League North

UL Bohemian v Old Crescent, Annacotty, 4.30pm

North Gleeson League Section A

Charleville v Listowel, Charleville

Newcastle West v Old Crescent, Newcatle West

Section B

Presentation v Kilrush, Rathuard

Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh

Section C

Galbally-Mitchelstown v Fethard, Galbally

Kilfeacle v Clanwilliam, Kilfeacle

Bank of Ireland Boys U18 League Conference 2

Killorglin-Iveragh Eagles v Abbeyfeale-Listowel, Killorglin, 12pm

Bank of Ireland Boys U16 League Conference 3

Cashel v Bruff, Cashel, 12pm

Bank of Ireland Girls U16 League Conference 3

Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 11am

Kilrush v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilrush, 11am

Shannon v UL Bohemian, Coonagh, 11am

Girls U16 Development League

Old Crescent v Listowel, Takumi Park, 2pm

Scariff v Kinsale, Scariff, 1pm

Girls U14 Friendly

Old Crescent v Kinsale, Takumi Park, 12pm

Sunday November 6

Women's League Conference A

Shannon-LIT v Kerry, Coonagh, 1pm

Skibbereen v UL Bohemian, Skibbereen, 1pm

Munster Junior League Section A

Clanwilliam v Thomond, Clanwilliam Park    

Kilfeacle v Abbeyfeale, Kilfeacle

Richmond v Newcastle West, Richmond Park

St Marys v Skibbereen, Grove Island

Munster Junior League Section B

Fermoy v Scariff, Fermoy

Galbally-Mitchelstown v Fethard, Galbally   

St Senans v Youghal, Jimmy Slattery Park 

Munster Junior League Section C

Castleisland v Bantry Bay, Castleisland

Charleville v Douglas, Charleville

Bank of Ireland Boys U18 League Conference 1

Garryowen v UL Bohemian-Newport, Dooradoyle, 12pm

Old Crescent v Richmond-St Marys, Takumi Park, 12pm

Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh, 12pm

Bank of Ireland Boys U16 League Conference 1

Charleville v Young Munster, Charleville, 12pm

Ennis v Kilrush, Ennis, 12pm

Boys North U15 League Section 1

Garryowen v Bruff, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm

Nenagh Ormond v St Senans, Nenagh, 12.30pm

Thomond-Richmond v UL Bohemian, Fitzgerald Park, 12.30pm

Boys North U15 League Section 2

Newcastle West v Old Crescent, Newcastle West, 12.30pm

Newport v Ennis, Newport, 12.30pm

Boys North U13 Development League

Bruff v Shannon Blue Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am

Ennis Red v Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff-Newport, Ennis, 11.30am

Garryowen v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 10.30pm

Nenagh Ormond v Young Munster, Nenagh, 11.30am

Thomond-Richmond v Newcastle West, Canal Bank, 11.30am

UL Bohemian v Ennis Black, Annacotty, 11.30am

Girls U14 League Conference 1

Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 10am

Boys U14 Friendly

Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh, 11.30am

UL Bohemian v Young Munster, Annacotty, 11.30am

Tuesday November 8

Pinergy Boys Schools Munster Senior Cup Group A

Bandon Grammar Schoool v Ardscoil Rís, Bandon

Pinergy Boys Schools Munster Senior Cup Group B

Castletroy College v St Munchins, Castletroy

U16 Friendly

St Munchins B v Villiers School, Corbally, 2pm

Wednesday November 9

Donal Walsh U20 League

Cork Constitution v Shannon, Temple Hill, 7.30pm

Garryowen v Old Crescent, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm

UCC v Young Munster, Mardyke, 7.30pm

Pinergy Boys Schools Munster Senior Cup Group B

Glenstal Abbey v Crescent College Comp, Glenstal

Boys Schools Bowen Shield

Rockwell College v CBC, Rockwell  

Boys Schools Junior Cup Group A

Crescent College Comp v Rockwell College, Crescent Comp

Boys Schools McCarthy Cup

CBC v Crescent College Comp, Lansdowne

Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy 

Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B

CBC v Crescent College Comp, Lansdowne

Boys Schools U18 Friendly

Kilkenny College v St Munchins College, Kilkenny

Boys Schools U16 Friendly

Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy

Boys Schools U15 Friendly

Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy

Castletroy College B v Bandon Grammar School B Castletroy

Boys Schools U14 Friendly

Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp, Rockwell

Rockwell College B v Crescent College Comp B, Rockwell

St Munchins College v Clongowes, Corbally

Thursday November 10

Boys Schools Bowen Series

Crescent College Comp B v Villiers School, Crescent Comp, 1.30pm

Local News

