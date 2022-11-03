Rugby fixtures for Limerick clubs and schools for the week November 4-10

MUNSTER rugby fixtures for the period Friday November 4 to Thursday November 10.
Friday November 4
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A
Shannon v Garryowen, Thomond Park, 7.30pm
North Gleeson League Section B
UL Bohemian-Newport v St Senans, Annacotty, 7.30pm
Boys North U15 League Section 2
Young Munster v Shannon, Derryknockane, 4.30pm
Saturday November 5
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A
Ballynahinch v Young Munster, Ballymacarn Park
Division 2A
Nenagh Ormond v Dolphin,New Ormond Park
UL Bohemian v Old Crescent, UL Arena
Division 2C
Bruff v Ballina, Kilballyowen Park
Energia Women's All Ireland League
UL Bohemian v Suttonians, UL North Campus, 3pm
Senior Clubs League North
UL Bohemian v Old Crescent, Annacotty, 4.30pm
North Gleeson League Section A
Charleville v Listowel, Charleville
Newcastle West v Old Crescent, Newcatle West
Section B
Presentation v Kilrush, Rathuard
Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh
Section C
Galbally-Mitchelstown v Fethard, Galbally
Kilfeacle v Clanwilliam, Kilfeacle
Bank of Ireland Boys U18 League Conference 2
Killorglin-Iveragh Eagles v Abbeyfeale-Listowel, Killorglin, 12pm
Bank of Ireland Boys U16 League Conference 3
Cashel v Bruff, Cashel, 12pm
Bank of Ireland Girls U16 League Conference 3
Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 11am
Kilrush v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilrush, 11am
Shannon v UL Bohemian, Coonagh, 11am
Girls U16 Development League
Old Crescent v Listowel, Takumi Park, 2pm
Scariff v Kinsale, Scariff, 1pm
Girls U14 Friendly
Old Crescent v Kinsale, Takumi Park, 12pm
Sunday November 6
Women's League Conference A
Shannon-LIT v Kerry, Coonagh, 1pm
Skibbereen v UL Bohemian, Skibbereen, 1pm
Munster Junior League Section A
Clanwilliam v Thomond, Clanwilliam Park
Kilfeacle v Abbeyfeale, Kilfeacle
Richmond v Newcastle West, Richmond Park
St Marys v Skibbereen, Grove Island
Munster Junior League Section B
Fermoy v Scariff, Fermoy
Galbally-Mitchelstown v Fethard, Galbally
St Senans v Youghal, Jimmy Slattery Park
Munster Junior League Section C
Castleisland v Bantry Bay, Castleisland
Charleville v Douglas, Charleville
Bank of Ireland Boys U18 League Conference 1
Garryowen v UL Bohemian-Newport, Dooradoyle, 12pm
Old Crescent v Richmond-St Marys, Takumi Park, 12pm
Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh, 12pm
Bank of Ireland Boys U16 League Conference 1
Charleville v Young Munster, Charleville, 12pm
Ennis v Kilrush, Ennis, 12pm
Boys North U15 League Section 1
Garryowen v Bruff, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm
Nenagh Ormond v St Senans, Nenagh, 12.30pm
Thomond-Richmond v UL Bohemian, Fitzgerald Park, 12.30pm
Boys North U15 League Section 2
Newcastle West v Old Crescent, Newcastle West, 12.30pm
Newport v Ennis, Newport, 12.30pm
Boys North U13 Development League
Bruff v Shannon Blue Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am
Ennis Red v Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff-Newport, Ennis, 11.30am
Garryowen v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 10.30pm
Nenagh Ormond v Young Munster, Nenagh, 11.30am
Thomond-Richmond v Newcastle West, Canal Bank, 11.30am
UL Bohemian v Ennis Black, Annacotty, 11.30am
Girls U14 League Conference 1
Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 10am
Boys U14 Friendly
Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh, 11.30am
UL Bohemian v Young Munster, Annacotty, 11.30am
Tuesday November 8
Pinergy Boys Schools Munster Senior Cup Group A
Bandon Grammar Schoool v Ardscoil Rís, Bandon
Pinergy Boys Schools Munster Senior Cup Group B
Castletroy College v St Munchins, Castletroy
U16 Friendly
St Munchins B v Villiers School, Corbally, 2pm
Wednesday November 9
Donal Walsh U20 League
Cork Constitution v Shannon, Temple Hill, 7.30pm
Garryowen v Old Crescent, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm
UCC v Young Munster, Mardyke, 7.30pm
Pinergy Boys Schools Munster Senior Cup Group B
Glenstal Abbey v Crescent College Comp, Glenstal
Boys Schools Bowen Shield
Rockwell College v CBC, Rockwell
Boys Schools Junior Cup Group A
Crescent College Comp v Rockwell College, Crescent Comp
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup
CBC v Crescent College Comp, Lansdowne
Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B
CBC v Crescent College Comp, Lansdowne
Boys Schools U18 Friendly
Kilkenny College v St Munchins College, Kilkenny
Boys Schools U16 Friendly
Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy
Boys Schools U15 Friendly
Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy
Castletroy College B v Bandon Grammar School B Castletroy
Boys Schools U14 Friendly
Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp, Rockwell
Rockwell College B v Crescent College Comp B, Rockwell
St Munchins College v Clongowes, Corbally
Thursday November 10
Boys Schools Bowen Series
Crescent College Comp B v Villiers School, Crescent Comp, 1.30pm
