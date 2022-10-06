In Pictures: Shannon return to rugby's top flight in the Energia All-Ireland League

THE Energia All-Ireland League season commenced last weekend with Shannon making a return to Division 1A action.
However, it wasn't a day to remember in Thomond Park with Shannon losing out 39-3 to last season's Division 1A finalists Terenure College on the back pitch.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
