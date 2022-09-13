Search

13 Sept 2022

Calvin Nash set for return to Munster rugby training ahead of opening URC game with Cardiff

Calvin Nash set for return to training with Munster ahead of opening URC game with Cardiff

Munster's Calvin Nash

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER have confirmed that Calvin Nash is to return to training this week after an injury sustained against London Irish in a pre-season friendly in Musgrave Park.

Munster updated that "Nash is completing the return to play protocols and will return to team training this week."

However, Saturday's opening game of the URC in Cardiff could come too soon for the back.

Ruled out for the trip to Wales are Gavin Coombes (groin), Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee).

The Munster squad are preparing at Limerick's HPC ahead of United Rugby Championship opener against Cardiff at the Arms Park on Saturday (3.05pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Along with the Cardiff clash for the seniors, Munster A are also in action on Saturday as they face Connacht A on the UL 4G pitch at 1.30pm.

Aside from the Nash news, Alex Kendellen (leg) and John Hodnett (knee) are also back in training.

And, Jack O’Sullivan and Academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection.

Munster's game in Wales had to be rescheduled due to the visit of Britain’s King Charles III to Cardiff.

Munster were set to play Cardiff this Friday evening but the fixture has been rescheduled and will now kick off at 3.05pm on Saturday.

An URC statement confirmed the fixture change due to "significant logistical challenges" which occurred due to the visit of Britain’s King Charles III and the British Queen’s Consort to Cardiff this Friday September 16.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media