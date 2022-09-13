Calvin Nash set for return to Munster rugby training ahead of opening URC game with Cardiff

MUNSTER have confirmed that Calvin Nash is to return to training this week after an injury sustained against London Irish in a pre-season friendly in Musgrave Park.

Munster updated that "Nash is completing the return to play protocols and will return to team training this week."

However, Saturday's opening game of the URC in Cardiff could come too soon for the back.

Ruled out for the trip to Wales are Gavin Coombes (groin), Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee).

The Munster squad are preparing at Limerick's HPC ahead of United Rugby Championship opener against Cardiff at the Arms Park on Saturday (3.05pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Along with the Cardiff clash for the seniors, Munster A are also in action on Saturday as they face Connacht A on the UL 4G pitch at 1.30pm.

Aside from the Nash news, Alex Kendellen (leg) and John Hodnett (knee) are also back in training.

And, Jack O’Sullivan and Academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection.

Munster's game in Wales had to be rescheduled due to the visit of Britain’s King Charles III to Cardiff.

Munster were set to play Cardiff this Friday evening but the fixture has been rescheduled and will now kick off at 3.05pm on Saturday.

An URC statement confirmed the fixture change due to "significant logistical challenges" which occurred due to the visit of Britain’s King Charles III and the British Queen’s Consort to Cardiff this Friday September 16.