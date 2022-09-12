Munster Rugby fixture with Cardiff rescheduled due to the visit of Britain’s King Charles III

MUNSTER RYGBY'S opening game of the new United Rugby Championship season has been rescheduled due to the visit of Britain’s King Charles III to Cardiff.

Munster were set to play Cardiff this Friday evening but the fixture at Cardiff Arms Park has now been rescheduled and will now kick off at 3.05pm on Saturday, September 17.

An URC statement confirmed the fixture change due to "significant logistical challenges" which occurred due to the visit of Britain’s King Charles III and the British Queen’s Consort to Cardiff this Friday September 16.

Among the challenges were that broadcast facilities for both the host broadcaster (BBC Wales) and other TV facilities providers will be engaged in the coverage of the visit.

"The BKT United Rugby Championship would like to thank both Cardiff Rugby and Munster for their understanding in this matter which has occurred under very unique circumstances. It is also appreciated that BBC Wales made every effort to keep the fixture in its original date and time slot," said the URC statement.

The Cardiff Rugby v Munster will still be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.