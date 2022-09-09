Club rugby's Munster Senior Cup first round continues for Limerick sides

Young Munster on the attack in their Limerick Charity Cup semi-final with Shannon at Clifford Park last week Pic: Keith Wiseman
THE opening round fixtures in the Munster Senior Cup continue tonight, Friday, and on tomorrow Saturday afternoon.
On Friday night next, Old Crescent entertain Nenagh Ormond at Takumi Park, 7.30pm.
Then on tomorrow, Saturday, Bruff will take on Highfield at Kilballyowen Park, while Munster Junior League champions and Junior Clubs Challenge Cup winners Newcastle West travel to Cashel, Garryowen entertain Midleton at Dooradoyle and UL-Bohemian host holders Young Munster at UL North Campus.
All of the Saturday. September 10 games kick-off at 2.30pm.
The winner of Garryowen's tie with Midleton will face either Old Crescent or Nenagh Ormond in the quarter-finals, while the winners of the Shannon v UCC first round tie will meet either Bruff or Highfield.
The winners of the meeting of UL-Bohs and Young Munster will take on Clonmel or Sunday's Well, while Newcastle West or Cashel will take on Cork Con or Dolphin.
At the launch were Hilary Thompson, Aidan Lyddy, Keanes Jewellers; Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon; Liam Keenan & Edel Wyse, Munster Heart Foundation and Ruth Vaughan, Savoy Hotel | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Mountain Warehouse is set to swap Cruises Street for the Limerick One Shopping Centre at Childers Road | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.