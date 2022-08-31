Search

31 Aug 2022

Munster Rugby confirm key international back row to miss opening rounds of the URC

Munster Rugby confirm key back row Gavin Coombes to miss opening rounds of the URC

Gavin Coombes

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

31 Aug 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER have confirmed that back row Gavin Coombes is to miss the opening rounds of the URC through injury.

"Coombes is currently being managed for a groin injury and will be unavailable for the opening rounds of the URC," confirmed Munster is a brief statement.

The Munster squad are preparing for Friday night’s pre-season game against London Irish at Musgrave Park.

Graham Rowntree will make his competitive debut as Munster new Head Coach on Friday, September 16 when his side travel to play Cardiff.

Munster are again in Wales the following weekend before the first home URC fixture on Saturday, October 1 when Zebre come to Musgrave Park.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Jack O’Sullivan was removed with a head injury on Friday night and will follow the graduated return to-play-protocols.

Ruadhan Quinn presented with symptoms of a possible head injury over the weekend and is now following return-to-play protocols.

Along with Coombes, others currently unavailable are Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee).

