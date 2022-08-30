Match ticket details for Munster Rugby's clash with South Africa Select XV

Munster Rugby take on a South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday, November 10
TICKET details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby’s clash against South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday, November 10.
The game will kick-off at 7.30pm with junior tickets priced from €10 and adult tickets from €20.
The general sale will open on the Munster Rugby website at 11am on Tuesday, September 6.
Category 1 adult tickets cost €50, with Category 2 priced at €40, Category 3 costing €30 and Category 4 available for €20. Junior tickets range in price from €25 to €10 from Category 1 to Category 4.
There will also be family ticket options available.
Priority groups, including MRSC members and and 10-year ticket holders, will get access to tickets before the general sale. Groups will be contacted directly with details.
