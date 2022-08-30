Search

30 Aug 2022

Women In Sport: Rising rugby star Maeve Óg O’Leary firmly focused on the tryline

Women In Sport:

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

30 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Maeve Óg O’Leary, 22, is from Ballina in County Tipperary. She is currently finishing her Masters in Public Relations in DCU and plays rugby with Blackrock College RFC, Munster and Ireland

When did you start playing your sport?
I played camogie from the young age of four and I still play in my club, Ballina GAA when I can. I played county from U13 to Minor. I started playing rugby in Ballina Killaloe RFC when I was fifteen and that is the main sport I focus on now. I have also played softball since I was about fifteen too.

Did you as a child have any sports women that you looked up to?
When I was growing up, the visibility of women in sport was still very low so I didn’t get that same exposure that young girls get these days. I always had massive respect for the likes of Sonia O’Sullivan and Katie Taylor who broke though these barriers and made their name known in Irish sport. The Irish Women’s rugby team were another group of women who were breaking records and making their name known. There were so many of these women that I looked up to and still do today.

What has been your most memorable moment in your sport?
My most memorable moment in sport so far was my first cap for Ireland. All of my family and friends were there, and it was a very special moment for us all. I couldn’t believe that I was going to be playing for Ireland, it was something so surreal that I will never forget.

What is the best advice a coach has given you?
The best piece of advice a coach has given me is to enjoy and do your thing. As athletes there is a lot of voices and pressures on you but at the end of the day if you are not enjoying it, it makes it very difficult. With that your confidence is so important, and when you have made a team or have reached a certain place in your sporting career, you are there for a reason. So, when you go out on the pitch, doing your thing and remembering why you are where you are is so important.

Where would you like to see women in sports in 10 years time?
Ultimately, I would love to see more women’s teams across Ireland being professional, giving women the opportunity for their sport to become their part time or full-time job. Also very importantly, I would love to see pathways in place across the country in all sports to give young girls and women the opportunity to give and find their fullest potential.

What is an important lesson you have learned in your sport?
An important lesson that sport has taught me is the importance of hard work and trusting the process. Times will come around when things may be challenging and maybe things aren’t going the right way, but if you have done the hard work, you must trust the process. If the prep is done and you are continuing to work hard, let the process happen.

What advice would you offer to any females looking to start sports?
For anyone thinking of starting sports, I would say to absolutely just go for it. Whether you have a competitive side, you want to make new friends, you enjoy the social side of sport or you are new to an area, there is a sport for everyone. Whatever way you may be feeling, I can guarantee someone else has joined that sport feeling the same way. So much goodness comes along with sport and you have nothing to lose.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media