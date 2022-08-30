Women In Sport: Rising rugby star Maeve Óg O’Leary firmly focused on the tryline

Maeve Óg O’Leary, 22, is from Ballina in County Tipperary. She is currently finishing her Masters in Public Relations in DCU and plays rugby with Blackrock College RFC, Munster and Ireland

When did you start playing your sport?

I played camogie from the young age of four and I still play in my club, Ballina GAA when I can. I played county from U13 to Minor. I started playing rugby in Ballina Killaloe RFC when I was fifteen and that is the main sport I focus on now. I have also played softball since I was about fifteen too.

Did you as a child have any sports women that you looked up to?

When I was growing up, the visibility of women in sport was still very low so I didn’t get that same exposure that young girls get these days. I always had massive respect for the likes of Sonia O’Sullivan and Katie Taylor who broke though these barriers and made their name known in Irish sport. The Irish Women’s rugby team were another group of women who were breaking records and making their name known. There were so many of these women that I looked up to and still do today.

What has been your most memorable moment in your sport?

My most memorable moment in sport so far was my first cap for Ireland. All of my family and friends were there, and it was a very special moment for us all. I couldn’t believe that I was going to be playing for Ireland, it was something so surreal that I will never forget.

What is the best advice a coach has given you?

The best piece of advice a coach has given me is to enjoy and do your thing. As athletes there is a lot of voices and pressures on you but at the end of the day if you are not enjoying it, it makes it very difficult. With that your confidence is so important, and when you have made a team or have reached a certain place in your sporting career, you are there for a reason. So, when you go out on the pitch, doing your thing and remembering why you are where you are is so important.

Where would you like to see women in sports in 10 years time?

Ultimately, I would love to see more women’s teams across Ireland being professional, giving women the opportunity for their sport to become their part time or full-time job. Also very importantly, I would love to see pathways in place across the country in all sports to give young girls and women the opportunity to give and find their fullest potential.

What is an important lesson you have learned in your sport?

An important lesson that sport has taught me is the importance of hard work and trusting the process. Times will come around when things may be challenging and maybe things aren’t going the right way, but if you have done the hard work, you must trust the process. If the prep is done and you are continuing to work hard, let the process happen.

What advice would you offer to any females looking to start sports?

For anyone thinking of starting sports, I would say to absolutely just go for it. Whether you have a competitive side, you want to make new friends, you enjoy the social side of sport or you are new to an area, there is a sport for everyone. Whatever way you may be feeling, I can guarantee someone else has joined that sport feeling the same way. So much goodness comes along with sport and you have nothing to lose.