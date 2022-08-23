Limerick club rugby fixtures - August 23 to August 28

The new club rugby season is getting underway
(Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated)
Tuesday, August 23
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Epsom College, 4GUL, 2pm;
Schools Under 17 Friendly: Munster Schools v Epsom College, 4GUL, 4pm;
Thursday, August 25
Cork Charity Shield Semi-Final: Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 8pm;
Saturday, August 27
Sporting Limerick Charity Cup Quarter Finals: Old Crescent, Bruff, Takumi Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, 4GUL;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Tom Clifford Park;
Cork Charity Cup Semi-Finals: Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill;
Highfield v U.C.C., Woodleigh Park;
Cork Charity Shield Semi-Final: Sunday's Well v Clonmel, Musgrave Park;
McElligott Cup Group B: Listowel v Castleisland, Listowel;
Junior Friendly: Muskerry v Newbridge, Ballyanly, 3pm;
Tralee v Abbeyfeale, Tralee, 6pm;
Youghal Tournament, Youghal, 2pm;
Boys Under 18 Friendly: Midleton v Highfield, Towns Park, 11am;
Sunday, August 28
McElligott Cup Group A: Killorglin v Chorca Dhuibhne, Killorglin;
Junior Friendly: Dungarvan v Carrick-on-Suir, Dungarvan;
