23 Aug 2022

Limerick club rugby fixtures - August 23 to August 28

Limerick rugby fixtures - August 23 to August 28

The new club rugby season is getting underway

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 Aug 2022 12:29 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

(Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, August 23                                                                    

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Epsom College, 4GUL, 2pm;

Schools Under 17 Friendly: Munster Schools v Epsom College, 4GUL, 4pm;

Thursday, August 25                                   

Cork Charity Shield Semi-Final: Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 8pm;

Saturday, August 27                                                                                

Sporting Limerick Charity Cup Quarter Finals: Old Crescent, Bruff, Takumi Park;  

U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, 4GUL;     

Young Munster v Garryowen, Tom Clifford Park;

Cork Charity Cup Semi-Finals: Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill;    

Highfield v U.C.C., Woodleigh Park;                                                   

Cork Charity Shield Semi-Final: Sunday's Well v Clonmel, Musgrave Park;   

McElligott Cup Group B: Listowel v Castleisland, Listowel;

Junior Friendly: Muskerry v Newbridge, Ballyanly, 3pm;

Tralee v Abbeyfeale, Tralee, 6pm;

Youghal Tournament, Youghal, 2pm;

Boys Under 18 Friendly: Midleton v Highfield, Towns Park, 11am;

Sunday, August 28                                                                       

McElligott Cup Group A: Killorglin v Chorca Dhuibhne, Killorglin;

Junior Friendly: Dungarvan v Carrick-on-Suir, Dungarvan;

