Sixteen rugby teams learn their fate as draws made for Munster Senior Challenge Cup

Munster Senior Challenge Cup
THE draw has been made for the 2022/23 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup with 16 teams set to battle it out for the prestigious trophy.
Munster Junior League champions and Junior Clubs Challenge Cup winners Newcastle west RFC joined Munster’s 15 All Ireland League clubs in the draw.
Bank of Ireland Manager for Limerick City Morgan Whelan and Munster Rugby players Ben Healy and Daniel Okeke conducted the draw at Bank of Ireland’s O’Connell St branch in Limerick.
This will be the 136th edition of the Munster Senior Challenge Cup.
Details of the draw which was conducted today can be found below.
The teams who were drawn first will have home advantage.
Round 1 – September 10
Match A: Cashel RFC v Newcastle West RFC
Match B: Bruff RFC v Highfield RFC
Match C: Garryowen FC v Midleton RFC
Match D: Old Crescent RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC
Match E: UL Bohemian RFC v Young Munster RFC
Match F: Clonmel RFC v Sundays Well RFC
Match G: UCC RFC v Shannon RFC
Match H: Dolphin RFC v Cork Constitution FC
Round 2 – September 17
Match I: Winner of Match C v Winner of Match D
Match J: Winner of Match G v Winner of Match B
Match K: Winner of Match F v Winner of Match E
Match L: Winner of Match H v Winner of Match A
Semi-Finals – Date TBC
Match M: Winner of Match K v Winner of Match L
Match N: Winner of Match I v Winner of Match J
