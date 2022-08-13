Search

13 Aug 2022

Sixteen rugby teams learn their fate as draws made for Munster Senior Challenge Cup

Jerome O'Connell

13 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE draw has been made for the 2022/23 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup with 16 teams set to battle it out for the prestigious trophy.

Munster Junior League champions and Junior Clubs Challenge Cup winners Newcastle west RFC joined Munster’s 15 All Ireland League clubs in the draw.

Bank of Ireland Manager for Limerick City Morgan Whelan and Munster Rugby players Ben Healy and Daniel Okeke conducted the draw at Bank of Ireland’s O’Connell St branch in Limerick.

This will be the 136th edition of the Munster Senior Challenge Cup.

Details of the draw which was conducted today can be found below.

The teams who were drawn first will have home advantage.

Round 1 – September 10

Match A: Cashel RFC v Newcastle West RFC

Match B: Bruff RFC v Highfield RFC

Match C: Garryowen FC v Midleton RFC

Match D: Old Crescent RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC

Match E: UL Bohemian RFC v Young Munster RFC

Match F: Clonmel RFC v Sundays Well RFC

Match G: UCC RFC v Shannon RFC

Match H: Dolphin RFC v Cork Constitution FC

Round 2 – September 17

Match I: Winner of Match C v Winner of Match D

Match J: Winner of Match G v Winner of Match B

Match K: Winner of Match F v Winner of Match E

Match L: Winner of Match H v Winner of Match A

Semi-Finals – Date TBC

Match M: Winner of Match K v Winner of Match L

Match N: Winner of Match I v Winner of Match J

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

