23 Jun 2022

Munster Rugby confirm work is underway on a new hybrid pitch in Thomond Park

Work commences on new Thomond Park

Work commences on the Thomond Park playing surface. PIC: Munster Rugby

Jerome O'Connell

23 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed that work is underway to lay a new playing surface in Thomond Park.

"The Thomond Park pitch upgrade has commenced with work well underway on the new surface. The previous pitch had been maintained for 14 years and was due to be upgraded on completion of the season," said an update from Munster Rugby.

"A hybrid pitch, similar to the Aviva Stadium, with reinforced turf technology is currently being installed and will be ready for the start of the new season."

The pitch project is one of several projects currently underway to improve facilities across the organisation and to meet sustainability goals.

"The Centre of Excellence planned for Cork remains a critical part of our plans and while inflation in the construction industry has proved challenging, the hope is to commence the project in early 2023," said the update.

"A new partnership with Fethard Town Park for a Regional Centre of Excellence was announced in February. The partnership will see Munster Rugby’s underage and development squads have access to state-of-the-art facilities. We are looking to replicate this structure in other locations around the province."

On the sustainability front, Munster Rugby have measured the carbon footprint of the entire organisation and are working through the plan to further reduce it following on from a commitment to the UN Sport for Climate Action Framework – the commitment is to reduce our carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. 

"Many measures have been implemented already such as renewable energy at Thomond Park and Musgrave Park. New LED floodlights that are more environmentally friendly and of a higher quality than the previous lighting were installed at Thomond Park in the summer of 2021. A similar project is taking place in Musgrave Park with the new LED floodlights to be in place in early August," said Munster Rugby.

"In further meeting our sustainability targets, solar panels will be installed at Musgrave Park and we are working closely with our partners Pinergy to complete the project this year."

