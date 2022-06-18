Search

18 Jun 2022

Limerick man is new Munster Rugby Branch President

Limerick man is new Munster Rugby Branch President

New Munster Branch President Ger McNamara

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Jun 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Annual General Meeting of the Munster Branch was held on Thursday night at Old Crescent RFC before a large audience.

The outgoing President Seán McCullough thanked everyone for their help and support over the last two seasons and proposed Ger McNamara, Old Crescent RFC, as the new President of the Munster Branch for season 2022/23.

A Limerick native, Ger started playing rugby when he attended Crescent College Comprehensive before joining Old Crescent RFC after he had completed his studies.

Thereafter, Ger became involved in the running of the club, particularly in fundraising efforts. He was elected President of Old Crescent in the 2015/16 season, the same year that the club achieved promotion from Division 2C of the Men’s All Ireland League.

"We got promoted in my year of Presidency in Old Crescent at the time, the 2015/16 season. During that year, we got involved in bigger things. We doubled the size of our property to 22 acres in Rosbrien.

"So I’ve always been helping out and even now, they’d always ring me and say, ‘can you remember this, can you help us out with that?’ And you never say no to your own."

Of Old Crescent, Ger believes the club has a very strong sense of community.

"The club has been a family to me. They are like a small parish, that is what I have always said about Old Crescent."

Ger spent three seasons as the club’s Munster Branch delegate before progressing to the Junior Vice-President of the Munster Branch for the 2019/20 season and subsequently Vice-President, a role he has held for the last two seasons.

For 2022/23, Ger is excited to see the continued growth of girls rugby in the province in addition to inclusive rugby as he cites the recent hosting of the Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup at Musgrave Park which was a huge success.

Outside of rugby, Ger enjoys sea-swimming in Lahinch and playing golf.

Ger has two children, Kate and Avril, and resides in Limerick City.

Motion Passed On Definition Amendment To Branch Bye-Laws

The Munster Branch AGM was held on Thursday night at Old Crescent RFC with the motion passed to update the Branch bye-laws and definitions of All-Ireland League Clubs and Senior Club.

The definition amendments will see the All-Ireland League and Senior Club terms updated to include the Women’s All Ireland League.

With a strong attendance from across the province the motion was put to a vote and unanimously passed.

Motion Passed to Amend Bye-Laws:

Article 1: Definitions

"All-Ireland League Clubs or AIL Clubs / WAIL Clubs" means Clubs playing in the All-Ireland League, the Women’s All Ireland League or its equivalent.

"Senior Club" means Clubs playing in the All-Ireland League or the Woman’s All Ireland League (or its equivalent).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media