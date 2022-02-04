Search

05 Feb 2022

A look at the health and well being benefits of rugby as Six Nations returns

A look at the health and well being benefits of rugby as Six Nations returns

“There’s nothing quite like getting ready to go into a battle against some monstrous human beings on the other team.”

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Feb 2022 3:57 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The Six Nations championship is back once again, and fans have got lots of high-octane viewing action to look forward to over the next six weeks, as Wales seek to defend their title against the onslaught of England, France, Ireland, Italy and Scotland.

“It’s almost like going to war with somebody,” says England International, Harlequins player and founder of sports recovery brand MyoMaster, Joe Gray, of the pro rugby experience. “There’s nothing quite like getting ready to go into a battle against some monstrous human beings on the other team.”

But you don’t have to be competing at the highest level to reap the rewards of the fast-paced sport. Ahead of the opening Six Nations match between Ireland and Wales, we ask a pair of players to talk us through all the ways rugby can improve your body and your brain…

Strength and speed


France’s Caroline Drouin (right) tackles England’s Emily Scarratt during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations match 

“Rugby is one of the most, what I would call, complete sports,” says former semi-professional rugby player, personal trainer and movement specialist Tom Cuff-Burnett. “Because you need speed, strength and power.”

Anyone who decides to take up the sport recreationally can expect to see a huge uptick in cardiovascular endurance, he says, especially if you’re taking part in full 80-minutes matches. Plus, there’s “a lot of twisting and turning, multidirectional stuff in rugby. So, in terms of your overall stability and balance, it contributes every facet of physical competency”.

And you don’t need a huge, muscly physique, either, Gray says: “You have small, lean wingers, and you have larger people in the front row – it covers every sort of body shape, every position, every style and all genders and ages as well.”

Cuff-Burnett adds: “I’m only five foot nine on a good day. When people say you’re too small to play rugby, they don’t know the game of rugby well enough.”

Coordination skills

Passing and kicking are an integral part of rugby, but don’t worry if you think your coordination skills aren’t up to scratch.

“When I was 15, I wasn’t a very good thrower,” says Gray, who in his position as hooker is required to throw the ball into the line-out. “And then I got taught the technique of throwing and it just came down to time and practise. I believe you can get can get good at anything if you have the right tools and the right mentality.”

Teamwork makes the dream work

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harlequins (@harlequins)

“The biggest thing for me, and what I’d love my little boy to get into rugby for, is the team-building side of it and the friendships you make,” says Gray. “Because it really does create lifelong bonds.”

He believes that winning often comes down to “culture, and a very close-knit group that becomes very successful, rather than individuals”.

Social connections

World Rugby Sport GIF by Rugby World Cup - Find & Share on GIPHY

While on the pitch, rugby can seem like a brutal, take-no-prisoners game; off the pitch it’s a different story.

“You see it when you watch professionals play,” says Cuff-Burnett. “They beat each other up for 80 minutes in a ferocious sport, and then at the end, they’re all handshakes and hugs. I’ve just had a baby boy and I obviously want him to get into sport, but the main thing for me is just the social aspect of it. And I think rugby goes beyond all other sports I’ve played in that regard.”

Gray agrees: “What rugby has always been renowned for since I was an under-eight player to now being 33, is that you shake each other’s hand after the match, do a tunnel and then afterwards, you grab a beer.”

Touch rugby is just as fun


If you reckon all the weaving and passing looks like fun, but you’re nervous about scrums and tackles, try non-contact touch rugby instead.

“It’s a simplified version, so there’s no danger of contact, if you’re scared about that aspect of it,” says Cuff-Burnett. He recommends In2Touch as a good place to start. “Once you feel like you want to take the leap into some contact stuff, then you’ve just got to go on the RFU  website (Englandrugby.com). There’s plenty of social teams that play in leagues.”

Gray adds: “You can do touch tournaments or go and play in local touch games. They’ll generally have have all age groups – minis, juniors, men’s, women’s, old boys…”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media