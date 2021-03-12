Munster's CJ Stander reaches 50th cap milestone as Ireland team named for Scotland clash

THERE are three changes to the Ireland starting XV for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Munster's Keith Earls comes into the back line and Cian Healy and Rob Herring both start up front.

CJ Stander will win his 50th cap when he runs out in green on Sunday afternoon. He made his debut against Wales in 2016 and has notched up 60 points to date for Ireland.

Johnny Sexton captains the side and is again partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose line out in midfield while Earls returns to the back three alongside James Lowe and Hugo Keenan.

Up front Healy and Herring are back in the the front row alongside Tadhg Furlong with James Ryan and Iain Henderson again packing down in the second row.

Tadhg Beirne and Will Connors line out alongside Stander in an unchanged back row.

Conor Murray returns from injury to take a place among the replacements alongside Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Billy Burns and Jordan Larmour.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

IRELAND Team & Replacements

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)

7. Will Connors (UCD/Leinster)

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

22. Billy Burns (Ulster)

23. Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)