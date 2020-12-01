Munster coach's trust in Shane Daly proven right as full back wins first cap

JOHANN van Graan celebrates three years in the Munster hot seat this week. The former Springboks assistant coach has always had an eye for talent.

The head coaches formative days were spent as a video analyst and you can tell when he talks about the game, he looks at it very analytically and chooses his words carefully.

Therefore, over 18 months ago, when van Graan dropped the line “Shane Daly will play for Ireland” those sitting at the mundane Monday press conference sat up and took notice.

At the time Daly's talents were only really know to a handful of die hard Munster Rugby fans and those who had seen Daly play for Cork Con in the All-Ireland League.

To van Graan however, he saw something that meant he was confident enough to stake a claim that not many coaches make.

“I think from a coaching point of view I just saw something that you don’t see very often and what he did in training having coached at Test level for quite a bit, I saw some qualities that not a lot of players have” van Graan admitted on Monday night, hours after Daly has won his first cap for his country against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

“The most important thing was he still had to work for it and I take you back to that tackle in Thomond Park he made against the Cheetahs, a tackle that not a lot of players in world rugby will make.

“The finish against the Dragons in the first game of last season. He made his European debut, I thought he was excellent at the start of the lockdown, let’s call it the end of the season, at 15.

“He’s played 13, he’s played wing, he’s played 15, so Shane’s going to be an exceptional player going forward. I am really glad for him as an individual.”

Daly's form comes at a crucial time for Munster as Matt Gallagher, another option for the 15 jersey with Mike Haley and Daly, was taken off injured on Monday night against Zebre.

The former Saracens winnger/full back injured his shoulder in the process of scoring a try, which was eventually disallowed.

“It looks like his shoulder popped” confirmed van Graan.

“I just quickly spoke to him at half-time, he’s in a sling so obviously we’ll get that scanned. I don’t want to speculate, I’m just gutted for him that he might possibly be out for some time.”

Munster are expected to have their Irish internationals back for the clash with Harlequins, however performances from their ‘second string’ players will have given Munster fans something to be happy about on top of winning seven from seven in the PRO14.