Limerick sides primed for crucial Munster Schools Cup fixtures

TWO Limerick schools are in Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-final action today, Tuesday, as they chase semi-final places.

Crescent College Comprehensive will take on Rockwell College at Musgrave Park today, Tuesday, February 25 at 12.30pm.

Should the game finish in a draw, the replay will take place at the Markets Field on Friday, February 28 at 2pm.

Meanwhile, also in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-finals, St Munchin's College will face PBC, of Cork, at the Markets Field also on today, February 25 at 2.30pm.

If the sides finish level on the day, the quarter-final will be replayed at Musgrave Park on Friday, February 28 at 2pm.

In the semi-finals of the Junior Cup, Ardscoil Ris will take on the winners of the St Munchin's College/PBC at Thomond Park on Wednesday, March 4 at 2pm.

Meanwhile, should Crescent College Comprehensive overcome Rockwell College in their Junior Cup quarter-final, the Dooradoyle side will travel to Cork to face CBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park in the semi-final also on Wednesday, March 4 at 2pm.

In the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup, Limerick's only remaining representative, St Munchin's College, will look to book a place in this season’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup final when facing PBC, of Cork, in their semi-final showdown this Wednesday, February 26 at Musgrave Park, 2pm.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Oisin Pepper; Josh McCarthy Burbage, Adam Cusack, Conor McCarthy, Eoin Walsh; Cillian O'Connor, Gordon Wood; Eoin Sarsfield, Sean Rice, Ben McCarthy; Mark Walsh, Alex Finn; Danny Williamson, Harry Bennis, Oisin Minogue. Replacements: Conor Ward, Charlie Deedigan, Peter Dougan, Anthony Foley, Rian Burke, Ben Quane, Joseph Noonan, Azad Mohamad, Eoin McGurian, Rory McDermott.