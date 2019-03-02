How Limerick clubs fared in the All-Ireland League

JUST one Limerick side recorded a victory on a disappointing day for local clubs in the All-Ireland League on Saturday.

Bruff, in Division 2C, were the only one of the seven Limerick senior clubs to record a victory in the league as they produced a grandstand finish to see off Seapoint at Kilboggot Park.

In Division 1A, Garryowen remain outside the top four play-off positions in the table after succumbing 7-15 to high-flying Cork Constitution at Doordaoyle.

Garryowen, who managed a first half try through Peader Collins, which the centre also converted, trailed 7-10 at half-time.

The 'Light Blues' contributed to their own downfall throughout, conceding too many turnovers as well as making too many unforced errors against the table toppers.

Cork Con' managed three tries through winger Sean French, two, and out-half Aidan Moynihan. The defeat sees Garryowen sit in fifth place in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Dublin University in the battle to secure a play-off place.

Also in Division 1A, Shannon sit in seventh-place in the table, four points ahead of the relegation play-off position, after succumbing 15-3 to UCC at the Mardyke.

Shannon have now lost their last four league fixtures on the bounce.

The Parish side trailed 3-10 at half-time on Leeside, but failed to add to their tally in the second half as the students added a match clinching try.

Meanwhile, Young Munster produced an impressive second half comeback to pick up two bonus points from their dramatic 25-24 defeat to second-placed Lansdowne on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium.

However, the defeat sees Young Munster remain in the relegation play-off position in the table.

Munsters', who rallied from 5-22 down in the second half, scored four tries in all from Luke Fitzgerald, two, Ireland U20 winger Conor Phillips as well as Conor Hayes.

The result sees Munsters' sit three points off eighth-placed UCC in the table with now just four series of games to go in the regular season.

Next up for Munsters' is a crucial home fixture against Dublin University at Clifford Park on Saturday next.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, UL-Bohemian moved up to fifth place in the table, despite suffering a 17-21 defeat to Navan at ULs North Campus.

UL_Bohs, who trailed 12-14 at half-time, scored three tries through Daragh O'Grady, James Mccarthy and Joe Murray, while Mike Mullaly also added a conversion.

The Red, Red Robins are now four points behind QUB who occupy the last of the top four play-off positions.

Also in Division 2A, Old Crescent dropped down to sixth-placed in the table after suffering a 19-7 defeat away to table toppers Highfield.

Old Crescent, who trailed 0-7 at half-time in Cork, managed a 56th minute try through Kevin Meade, with the prolific Ronan McKenna also adding a conversion.

Crescent are five points off the promotion play-off position with now just four series of games to come.

The one solitary Limerick success in the AIL came in Dublin in Division 2C where promotion-chasing Bruff left it late before edging past relegation-threatened Seapoint.

Bruff took an early 3-0 lead through a David O'Grady penalty but trailed by nine points at half-time, 3-12.

The South Limerick side outscored their hosts 17-5 in the second half to secure a precious victory. Bruff are in third place in the table in their bid to gain promotion with now just four series of regular season games to go.

Also in Division 2C, Thomond's relegation worries deepened following their 41-10 thumping at the hands of leaders Ballina at Liam Fitzgerald Park.

The defeat leaves Thomond rooted to the foot of the table, now five points off safety with games running out.

Thomond who trailed 10-34 at half-time, had an early try from Ryan Ahern, while Evan Cusack added a conversion and first half penalty goal.