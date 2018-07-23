Limerick Leprechauns to honour drowning victims at annual charity match

THE famous Limerick Leprechauns rugby side is set to return to the beach at Kilkee next month for its annual charity match on sand.

There will be a tinge of sadness this year as the fixture – on August 11 – will be dedicated to the memory of teenagers Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney, who tragically drowned in a quarry near Ennis at the end of May.

The two friends were talented and skilled rugby players and were members of Ennis rugby club, and significant members of their youth squad.

Limerick Leprechauns Rugby Football club is unique in Irish rugby. The club is comprised of former players from all of Limericks clubs, whose normal relationship is one of fierce sporting rivalry.

Since the club’s formation during the season of 1985-86, over €1m has been donated to a variety of local charities and good causes with emphasis on children’s needs.

The families and friends of Jack and Shay, together with members of Ennis RFC have been asked to nominate the charities to benefit from the funds raised at this year’s beach match.

Limerick Leprechauns president Keith Moore is appealing to people to support next month’s match.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to come and along and support the match. It is always a fabulous family day out for former greats of the game to participate in what is both a tough physical encounter but a fun event as well,” he said.