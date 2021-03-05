Deaths in Limerick - March 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Patricia O'Mullan (née McVeigh) of Rathuard, Ballysheedy, Limerick. Formerly of Larne, Antrim.

Beloved wife of Liam and dearly loved mother of Stephen and Kieran. Predeceased by her brother Shaun.

Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Ailín, Kieran’s partner Gina, grandchildren Cian, Shane and Benen; brothers Con and Arthur, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends, especially her special friend Trish.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in Donoughmore Church on Monday (March 8) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Gerard Fleming of Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Rose Fleming. Very deeply regretted by his stepson Trevor, friends in particular the Management and Staff of St. Munchin's Community Centre and neighbours.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (March 8) at 11am.

Gerard's Funeral Cortege will depart the Church at 11.45am and will pass his residence in Creagh Avenue, Kileely and St. Munchin's Community Centre and will then proceed through High Road, Thomondgate en route to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

_______________________

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Davis of Gortboy, Newcastle West. Formerly of Kilcoora, Broadford, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sister Sr Josie (Mount St Vincent Convent), sister-in-law Alice, nephew Thomas and family, nieces Catherine, Christina and Hannah (Owens) and family, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place at Newcastle West Church on Saturday (March 6) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Auglish Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed here.

_______________________

The death has occurred of Teresa Buston of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell.

Beloved wife of George and dearly loved mother to Kevin, George, Gerard, Brian, Colm, Sindy, and Tracey.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband and family sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren Sophie, Gavin, Steve, Alisha, Sadbh, Jake, Lee, Bradley and Ruby, brothers Kevin, Noddy, Joe and Gerard; sisters Kay and Ann, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Teresa’s Funeral cortège will leave her son George’s home, (No. 4, the Old School House, Patrickswell, this Sunday (March 7) at 12.15pm en route to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, for 1pm private family funeral Mass,

Teresa's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell, as per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions.

May they all rest in peace