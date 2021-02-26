Deaths in Limerick - February 26, 2021

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) O'Sullivan of Monkstown, Dublin. Formerly of Limerick and Longford.

Predeceased by his twin sister Grace, brother Tim and sister Marie. Very sadly missed by his beloved daughter Asta and her mother Veeva; brother Paul, nephews Emmett, Paul, David and Paddy; nieces Erin and Emily, cousin Michelle, extended family, his best friend Max; neighbours and friends in Ireland and Cuba.

Due to the current government restrictions, a family funeral will take place privately, but can be viewed online here on at 10am on Tuesday, (March 2).

______________________________

The death has occurred of Maureen Magner (née O'Sullivan) of Mount Russell, Ardpatrick.

Adored wife of Bill and devoted mother of Donal, Joanne, Liam, Mary and Elaine. Beloved grandmother to her 13 wonderful grandchildren.

Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, extended family, great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass, strictly private, will take place this Sunday at 12 midday at St Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick. (Details of live stream to follow).

Burial immediately afterwards in the Hill Cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Noel Healy of Anhid, Croom.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Patsy; sons Tony, Trevor and Jonathan; daughters Audrey and Caroline; sons-in-law; daughters-in-law, grandchildren; brothers Seán, Phil and Martin; nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Removal to arrive at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Banogue on Sunday for 12.30pm Funeral Mass - click here to view live stream.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please, family flowers only

______________________________

The death has occurred of Hannah Frances Daly (née Fitzgerald) of Station House, Pallasgreen. Formerly of Quilty, Clare and Duagh, Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Michael John & her sons Michael Jnr and Maurice.

Deeply regretted by her sons PJ, Kieran, Noel, Vincent, Albert, Thomas and Declan; daughters Nora Mary, Patricia, grandchildren, brother in law, son in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Frances' funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday morning at 11am for a private family Mass in Nicker Church at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Columba's cemetery, Pallasgreen,

The mass will be streamed live online here.

______________________________

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Carmody of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West. Late of Limerick County Council.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggie, daughters Annette and Tara; son Seamus and his partner Tania; sons-in-law Mike and James; granddaughters Rachel, Courtney and Freya; grandsons Darragh, Sean and Alex; his little furry friend Lulu, neighbours, relatives, and friends.

James' funeral cortege will depart his residence on Saturday (February 27) at 10.30am en route to Newcastle West Church for requiem Mass (strictly private) at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Templeglantine.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

May they all rest in peace.