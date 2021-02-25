Deaths in Limerick - February 25, 2021

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Butler of Rahina, Clarina, Limerick / Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Dooradoyle Road. Late of Limerick Docks and Butler Fuels. William, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Pre deceased by his son Paul, parents William and Charlotte and siblings Breda and Richard. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son William, daughter Maria, grandchildren Grace, Emma, Cathal, Aidan and Joe, son-in-law Cathal, daughter-in-law Amanda, brother Robert, sisters Miriam, Charlotte, Geraldine and Christina, nephews, nieces, the extended Butler and Kett families, neighbours and many friends. A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Nessan's Church, Raheen, on Saturday (February 27th) at 1pm. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Patsy Carrig (née Hogan) of Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Ballynanty Beg. On February 23rd peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Sean. Dearly loved mother of Shane, Joanne and the late Brent. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Jake, Caoimhe, Conor and Liam, great granddaughter Emma, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Family flowers only please. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Bernard Doyle of `Aspen`, Camheen, Mungret, Limerick. Bernard passed away at home following a short illness, borne with dignity and courage. Beloved and loving husband of Úna. Adored and proud dad of Ellen, Paula, Nicola and John. Treasured Granddad of Aoife, Tiernan, Leo, Rory, Olivia, Sophie and Síomha. Much loved father-in-law of Louise, Paolo, Erik and Aidan. Deeply regretted by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Bill (Fitter), brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended Grey and Doyle families and large circle of friends. A sincere thank you to Oncology Unit, UHL, Milford Home Care Team and CIT UHL. The funeral cortege will leave Bernard’s home on Saturday (27th Feb.) at 2pm approximately for burial in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Please adhere to current restrictions and observe social distance at all times.

The death has occurred of Christina Hayes (née Supple) of 3 Singland Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick. Christina died peacefully, at Millbrae Nursing Home, on 24th February 2021. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and dearest mother of Ann (Lawlor), Liam, Donal and Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass for family members only will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Saturday, Feb. 27th, at 11am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Liam Marnell of Friarstown Park, Ballyclough, Limerick. Formerly of Templemore, late Customs and Excise. Former Captain and President, Limerick Golf Club. On February 25th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Hammersley). Predeceased by his brother Jack and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Monica and Dorothy, brother Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private requiem Mass for family with be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday (1st March) at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. The requiem Mass will be live streamed.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Coady of Crossroads, Thomondgate, Limerick City. Formerly of St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick, Christy, died (suddenly) at his residence. Beloved son of the late Edward and Phyllis Coady. His loss is deeply mourned by his son Christopher, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John's Cathedral on Saturday (February 27th) at 12.30pm. Mass will be live streamed. Christopher's Funeral Cortege will depart the Church at 1.30pm and will then proceed through St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, via Shannabooley Road, Ballynanty, enroute to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.



