Deaths in Limerick - February 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Noel Tuohy of Silverbrook, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle and Limerick Clothing Company. Former Band Leader, member of Boherbuoy Band and Music Teacher.

Beloved husband of Audrey and dearly loved father of Gerard.

Sadly missed by his sister Charlotte; brother Tony; grandchildren Linda, Emma, Alan and Stephanie; sisters-in-law Julie and Antoinette; niece Jackie, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Tuesday (February 23) at 11.30am - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

_____________________________________

The death has occurred of Anne Normoyle (née Mullane) of Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West, Limerick. Late of Church Street, Newcastle West.

Wife of the late Sean and grandmother to the late Niamh. Predeceased by her sister Sr Eileen and her brother Willie.

Sadly missed by her children Gerard, Ber, Marie, Donal and Joan; sons-in-law Seamus and Liam; daughters-in-law Anne and Patsy; brother Con; sister-in-law Kathleen; grandchildren and their partners; great-granddaughters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass, for family only, will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Monday (February 22) at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only - donations if desired to CRY.

_____________________________________

The death has occurred of Teresa Nix (née Woodrow) of Meelick House, Meelick, Clare / Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Robert and dearest mother of David, Jackie, Bobby and Thérèse.

Devoted ‘Nana Teresa’ to Laura, Rachel, Jessie, Peter, Sarah, Robin, Ellie, Gavin, Nicole (all in Meelick) Lisa, Shauna, Ellie Jane (in Japan).

Sadly missed by her sister Ena (Yelverton), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at later date.

_____________________________________

The death has occurred of Josie McGrath of Clogher, Cappamore, Limerick.

Predeceased by her brothers Gerry and Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Con (Doon), cousins, relatives, neighbours, close friends John Quinlan and Deirdre Shanahan.

Josie's funeral cortège will leave Lynch-Kellys Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday (February 22) at 11am ahead of Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Cappamore at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace