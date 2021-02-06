Deaths in Limerick - February 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Sheila O'Mahony (née Hockedy) of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and sadly missed by her loving children Laura, David and Lisa; sons-in-law Ger and Robbie; grandchildren Lauren, Lucy, Conor, Alex, Aoibhinn and Joe; brothers Fred and Johnny, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Recently predeceased by her siblings Maureen and Harry.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Monday (February 8) at 12 noon - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Sheila’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Monday at 11.45am am before Mass for neighbours and friends.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Brian O'Grady of Ballynanty, Limerick. Late of Bawnmore, Limerick and formerly of Shannon, Clare.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John and Michael sister Rose, nephews, nieces, the staff and his friends in Bawnmore.

A private funeral Mass for family will be celebrated in Our Lady of Limerick Church, Bawnmore on Sunday (February 7) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery, Shannon - click here for live-stream

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgerald of Caherguillamore, Bruff.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nuala (née Shire); his daughters Christina and Annette (O'Neill); sons Michael and Tony; daughter-in-law Síle; son-in-law Peter and Catríona (Tony's fiancée); grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Eithne Larkin (née Hughes) of Glenside, Annacotty. Formerly of Hartstonge Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late James and dearly loved mother of Jane, Sandra and Seamus. Predeceased by her sisters Audrey, Patsy, Muriel and Hilda.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Kieran and Gustaf, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren David and Maeve, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (February 8) at 11.30am in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Oliver Horrigan of Citywest, Tallaght, Dublin. Formerly of Limerick city.

Beloved husband of Elain and loving dad of Emmet, Dean, Sally and Laura. Adored grandad of Gemma, Kelly, Rachel, Robert, Joseph, Oliver, Ruby and Sarah.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Don, sisters Beatrice and Evelyn, son-in-law Robbie, daughters-in-law Anna and Michelle, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private funeral Mass was take place at a later date.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Faruqi (née Scully) of Ballinhassig, Cork. Late of London and Janesboro, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Kaufeel and dear Mum of Alex, Jon, Abraham and Joe. Sister of the late Sr. Helen (F.M.D.M.).

Sadly missed by her sons; daughters-in-law Kei, Nicole, Jacqui and Cathy; grandchildren Nikko, Éireann, Caitlin, Joshua, Xeba, Dara, Keeva and Nevan; sisters Sheila, Mary, Patsy and Breda; brothers Cathal, Tom, Seán and Gerard, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Betty's funeral will take place privately on Tuesday (February 9) at 1pm in St. Joseph's Church, Riverstick - click here for live-stream.

Following the funeral Mass, Betty's Cortege will travel via Ballymartle Cross, Ballinaboy Road and Ballinhassig en route to St. James' Cemetery, Chetwynd.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Alice Fitzgerald (née Murphy) of Ballyanna, Kilmallock, Limerick. Formerly of Killorglin, Kerry.

Beloved wife of Frank and dear mother of John, Michael and Elizabeth. Sister of the late Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brother Matt, sisters Maureen, Eileen and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into St Cormac's Church, Boolavogue, on Sunday for funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Patricia Delee (née Daly) of The Paddocks, Newcastle West. Late of St Catherine's Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church on Monday, February 8, at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in Kilmeedy Cemetery.

House strictly private.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breeda) Cusack of the Park Nursing Home and late of Aspen Gardens and Dublin Road, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Daniel. Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret O'Sullivan, brother-in-law Christy, nephews Rory, Eoghan, Niall and their families.

A private requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, (February 9) in St Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace