Deaths in Limerick: January 29, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John (Jack) Slattery of Sexton Street, Limerick city. Formerly of Peafield Road, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Predeceased by his sisters Ann Slattery, Christina Finucane, Maureen O'Brien and his brother Ralph Slattery.

Jack will be sadly missed by his nephews and nieces Mary O'Brien, Pat O'Brien, Bernadette Frain, Kevin Finucane, Kieran Finucane, Cliona Finucane and Ciara Murphy, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephews, brother-in-law Karl Finucane, other relatives and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Tuesday (February 2) at 11am in St Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, Monaleen Road with burial afterwards at Ballysimon Cemetery.

Jack's Funeral cortege will pass the family home on Peafield Road, Ballysimon, after Mass to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John F. Fitzgerald of Lantern Hill, Skehanagh, Crecora, Limerick. Late of Cahir Road, Mungret, County Limerick.

Brother of the late Maureen and deeply regretted by his wife Eileen (nee Quinn), his loving family Simon, Mark and Kelly; their partners Sinéad, Katie and Ger; adoring grandchildren Kai and Jackson; brother Brendan; sister Sheila; mother in law Judy, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

John's funeral cortege will leave his home on Sunday (January 31) at 11.30am to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects prior to arrival at SS Peter and Paul's Church Crecora for 12 noon Mass (strictly private) - click here to for live stream.

Cremation Service will take place at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium.

House private - family flowers only please. Private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Galway Clinic) of Denis Allen of Shanid Lower, Shanagolden, County Limerick (Late of An Post).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, son Denis, daughter Simone (Woulfe), son in law Peter, daughter in law Michelle; his much-loved grandchildren Dylan, Jack, Elena, Robyn, Aimee and Cian; sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins and a wide circle of kind neighbours and friends.

Denis’ funeral cortege will leave his family home at 11.30am on Sunday (January 31) for a private Requiem Family Mass at 12 noon in St Senan’s Church Shanagolden. Burial in Shanagolden Cemetery.

Click here for a live-stream of the Funeral Mass

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) D'Arcy of Rock Place, John Carew Park, Limerick. Late of E.I. Shannon and Irish Cement. Former chairman of Caledonians FC.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Mark and Paul, daughters Celine and Hazel, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, extended family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Monday (February 1) at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Southill - click here for live-stream.

Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Ted's Funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

May they all rest in peace