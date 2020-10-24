Deaths in Limerick - October 24, 2020

The death has occurred (formally at Milford Care Centre) of James (Seamie) Woods Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Limerick Fire & Rescue.

Predeceased by his wife Nora, son Tony and baby granddaughter Rebecca. Much loved father of Marian, Pat, Declan, Albert, Seamus, Nora, Niall. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughters-in- law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Emily, Madeline, Eithne and Ann, brother Joseph, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place in in St. John’s Cathedral on Monday (October 26 ) at 11am, followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Bernie Quirke (née Martin) of Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry, Limerick. Formerly of the HSE in Limerick and the Department Of Social Welfare in Nenagh.

Predeceased by her sisters Maureen Kenny and Margaret O’Gorman. Sadly missed by her husband Louie, son Conor, daughter Fiona, daughter in law Leanne; granddaughters Aisling and Caitlin; brothers Willie and Seamus, sisters Bríd, Therese and Jo; brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Departing from her home on Tuesday (October 27) at 11am for arrival at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane, for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 11.30am.

The cortege will travel via Mountshannon Road, School Road Lisnagry and the Mackey Roundabout.

Burial will take place in Killeenagarriff cemetery.

House Private, please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Matilda (Tilly) Phayer (née O'Donovan) of St. Brendan's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Josie; sons Joe, David and Anthony; daughter-in-law Marie, Anthony's partner Megan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Thomas, brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday (October 28) at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Matilda’s Funeral Cortege, will pass the family home, on St. Brendan's Street, on Wednesday after Mass for neighbours and friends.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home) of Maureen O'Brien (née Slattery) of 'Avondale', Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John O'Brien and mother of the late Raphael. Sister of the late Ann Slattery and the recently deceased Christina Finucane and Ralph Slattery. Dearly loved mum of Mary O'Brien, Pat O'Brien and Bernadette Frain.

Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Imelda, son-in-law Larry, adoring grandchildren Caoimhe, Éadaoin, Niamh, Iseult, Nadine and Lauren, Nadine's husband Owen, great-grandchildren Bobby, Liam, Sadie and George, brother Jack Slattery, brother-in-law Karl Finucane, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday (October 25) for family and close friends in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen with burial afterwards to Ballysimon Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (at Southampton General Hospital) of Catherine Lenihan. Formerly of Mountcollins, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Denis and Catherine. Sadly missed by brothers Patrick and Jim; sisters Joan, Mary, Sarah and Nora, brothers-in-law Jerry and Kevin, sisters-in-law Mary and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal will take place on Monday (October 26) to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins, to arrive for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 11am.

Mass will be live-streamed online - click here - and will be broadcast locally on 105.1FM

House private at all times, please, due to the pandemic restrictions.

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Catherine’s life at a later date.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Amberley Home and Retirement Cottages, Fermoy) of James (Jim) O'Brien of Lislee Road, Maryborough, Cork. Formerly of Toureen, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Dearly beloved husband of Kay (née Houlihan) and much loved dad to Róisín, Rory, Orlagh, Kate and Claire.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family; grandchildren Ellie, James, Alice and Finley; Róisín’s partner John, Rory’s partner Maureen, Claire’s partner Doug, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

James’ Requiem Mass will be live-streamed online - click here - at 11am on Tuesday (October 27).

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St Catherine's Nursing Home) of Patrick (Patsy) Lynch of Ballinakill, Castlemahon, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Thomas, Sean, Patrick and Michael, brother Con, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place in Castlemahon Church on Wednesday (October 28) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Byrnes-Hawkins of Davis Street, Limerick city.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Leonard; sisters Essie Walsh (UK) and Anne Sheedy (UK), nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (October 27) at 10.30am in St. Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Marie Goretti Nursing Home) of Dolores (Dolie) Vaughan (née Walsh) of Cush, Martinstown, Kilmallock.

Wife of the late Patrick, very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Laura, Jo and Delia, sons Seamus, Pat and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at her residence, followed by removal on Sunday afternoon to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass (strictly private) at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown.

Burial afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of David Hourigan of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Late of Janesboro, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his long time partner Ann and her family, his sons, daughters, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

Cremation service, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (October 27) at 3.00pm in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, County Clare.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Cullen (née McCoy) of St. Lelia Street, Limerick city. Late of Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Veronica and brother Mick. Deeply regretted by her children, James, Margaret and Hillary; sister Sheila (Mulvihill – Athea), grandchildren Sadhbh, Senan, Veronica and Tess, sons-in-law Niall and John, daughter-in-law Jane and family in Gosforth, England. nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House Strictly Private

A private family Funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family and close friends only. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, can do so as the funeral cortege passes through the village on route to Holy Cross Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Sunday at 11am with burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed here

Family flowers only please – donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.