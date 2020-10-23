Deaths in Limerick - October 23, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Marie Goretti Nursing Home) of Dolores (Dolie) Vaughan (née Walsh) of Cush, Martinstown, Kilmallock.

Wife of the late Patrick, very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Laura, Jo and Delia, sons Seamus, Pat and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at her residence, followed by removal on Sunday afternoon to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass (strictly private) at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown.

Burial afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of David Hourigan of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Late of Janesboro, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his long time partner Ann and her family, his sons, daughters, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Cullen (née McCoy) of St. Lelia Street, Limerick city. Late of Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Veronica and brother Mick. Deeply regretted by her children, James, Margaret and Hillary; sister Sheila (Mulvihill – Athea), grandchildren Sadhbh, Senan, Veronica and Tess, sons-in-law Niall and John, daughter-in-law Jane and family in Gosforth, England. nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

House Strictly Private

A private family Funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family and close friends only. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, can do so as the funeral cortege passes through the village on route to Holy Cross Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Sunday at 11am with burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed here

Family flowers only please – donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

__________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross) of Sadie Bond (née Duggan) of Palmerstown, Dublin. Formerly of Lackabeg, Cappamore).

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, son Peter, grandchildren, Stephen, Roisín and Ciarán, brothers Willie and Tommy, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral service will take place in line with Government advice on public gatherings.