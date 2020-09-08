Deaths in Limerick - September 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) BARRY (née Shortt) of Lisnafulla, Broadford, Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Kevin, daughter Imelda, daughter-in-law Norah, son-in-law James; grandchildren Darren, Saoirse, Liam and Cillian, brothers Jim and Tom, sisters Margaret, Maria and Celia; brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Helen, Margaret, Doreen, Julie and Nell, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Friday (September 11) in the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford at 12.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to Aglish Cemetery via Lisnafulla. The funeral cortege will leave Eily's home at 12noon and travel via the Line Road to Sheehan's Cross for those who wish to line the route to the Church.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Eileen Benson (née O'Doherty) of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect Limerick.

Beloved wife of Francis and dearly loved mother of Jimmy, Nancy, Martin and the late Gerard, Tina and Philomena.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Michaela and Michelle, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, great grandson, sisters Bernie (McDonnell), Mary (Rogers), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem on Thursday at 1.30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church for close family and friends with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Thomas Frahill of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick. Late of Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Tenie. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Liam, Aidan (Aidan Frahill Motors, Ballysimon Road, Limerick), Thomas and Declan,; sisters Mary and Deta; daughters-in-law Eimear, Kathleen and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home at Hyde Road on Wednesday (September 9) from 4pm to 8pm (for family and close friends).

Removal on Thursday (September 10) to arrive at St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street for 10am Mass (strictly private) with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

__________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport) of Thomas (Tommy) Doyle of Canal Bank, Park Road, Limerick

Predeceased by his parents Hannah and Gerard; brothers Jimmy, Frankie, Gerard and Joseph; sisters Kitty and Mary. Peacefully, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Rose, Liz and Lorna. sons Bobby and Garry, partners Frankie, Cathal, Marta and Nicola; grandchildren Zac, Kayla and Khloe, brothers Philip, Gustin, Johnny and Kieran, sisters Claire and Anne, and a large extended family and many friends.

In compliance with public health guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, (September 10) 2020 at 10am at St John's Cathedral with burial afterwards Mount St Lawrence Ext Cemetery.

_________________________

The death has occurred of Joan McCrum (née Moynihan) of Curragh, Freemount Road, Kanturk, Cork and Ardbrack, Kinsale. Formerly of Athlacca South, Athlacca.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Ray and her brothers, John, Gerard, Michael, Tom and Jimmy deceased; sisters Breda and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, including Fred, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Joan’s funeral cortege will depart her residence on Thursday (September 10) at 10.30am to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass (strictly private) at St.John the Baptist Church, Athlacca.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

________________________

The death has occurred of Jim Russell of Park View, Freshford Road, Kilkenny. Formerly of Colmanswell, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughter-in-law Julia, sons-in-law Tom, Dan, David and Eamon, grandsons Kieran, Dan, Darragh, Patrick, Ronan, Tadhg and Henry, granddaughters Anna, Roisin, Aideen and Christie, great-grandchildren Grace and James, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family and former work friends at Kilkenny Greyhound Track.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) at St. Canice's Church at 11am on Thursday with burial afterwards at Foulkstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, Jim's Requiem Mass will be live streamed here.